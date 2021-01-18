POTEET BOYS BASKETBALL JALON ALEXANDER
Poteet had a busy weekend, as it split a pair of games on Friday and Saturday.

The Pirates fell just short on Friday in a 67-62 overtime loss to Forney.

The game was tight throughout, as the Jackrabbits led by one after the first quarter and halftime, and by two heading to the fourth before Poteet forced the extra period.

But Forney was able to make the plays in the overtime, outscoring the Pirates 12-7 to pick up a key win.

Nick Bene led the Jackrabbits with 23 points, Ayden McDonald scored 16 and Gemarius Edwards added 12.

The Pirates got 19 points from Jaylond Police, 16 from Jaran Young, 10 from King Moore and nine from Charles Bradley.

Poteet bounced back quickly on Saturday to claim a 60-55 win over Greenville to move to 2-4 on the district season.

The Pirates trailed by four at halftime, but righted the ship after the break, outscoring the Lions 38-29 in the second half.

Police again paced the offense with 19 points, Tavarius Hamilton scored nine and Derrick Martin and Young each chipped in with eight. Antwon Anderson led Greenville with 19 points.

Poteet and West Mesquite will renew their crosstown rivalry on Tuesday when the Pirates host the Wranglers.

