WEST MESQUITE BOYS BASKETBALL

West Mesquite improved to 2-3 in 13-5A with a 59-47 victory over Greenville on Friday.

 Photo Courtesy of Felipe Reyes

Through the first two weeks of the 13-5A season, Poteet had established itself as the lone undefeated team in the district.

That is no longer the case, as Crandall (2-3) was able to hand them a 58-45 loss on Friday to knock the Pirates (4-1) back into a three-way tie for first place.

Jeremiah Taylor had 11 points, Derrick Martin scored nine and Jakobey Kahey added seven, but Poteet was unable to push its district win streak to five in a row.

The Pirates are now joined in the tie atop the standings by Forney and Highland Park.

The Jackrabbits were able to pull out a 68-67 victory over Royse City behind 19 points from Ayden McDonald, 16 from Gernarius Edwards, 13 from Nick Bene and 10 from Jayden Jefferson.

The Scots, meanwhile, took care of business with a 57-30 victory over North Forney.

West Mesquite moved into a four-way tie for fourth place with a 59-47 victory over Greenville. The Wranglers are now 2-3 along with the Lions, Royse City and Crandall.

With seven teams tied at two points in the standings, there will be some shaking that up on Tuesday.

Poteet hosts Forney in a clash of co-leaders, while Highland Park is at Greenville. West Mesquite is on the road to take on Royse City and Crandall is at home against North Forney.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments