Through the first two weeks of the 13-5A season, Poteet had established itself as the lone undefeated team in the district.
That is no longer the case, as Crandall (2-3) was able to hand them a 58-45 loss on Friday to knock the Pirates (4-1) back into a three-way tie for first place.
Jeremiah Taylor had 11 points, Derrick Martin scored nine and Jakobey Kahey added seven, but Poteet was unable to push its district win streak to five in a row.
The Pirates are now joined in the tie atop the standings by Forney and Highland Park.
The Jackrabbits were able to pull out a 68-67 victory over Royse City behind 19 points from Ayden McDonald, 16 from Gernarius Edwards, 13 from Nick Bene and 10 from Jayden Jefferson.
The Scots, meanwhile, took care of business with a 57-30 victory over North Forney.
West Mesquite moved into a four-way tie for fourth place with a 59-47 victory over Greenville. The Wranglers are now 2-3 along with the Lions, Royse City and Crandall.
With seven teams tied at two points in the standings, there will be some shaking that up on Tuesday.
Poteet hosts Forney in a clash of co-leaders, while Highland Park is at Greenville. West Mesquite is on the road to take on Royse City and Crandall is at home against North Forney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.