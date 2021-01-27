It has been a tough recent stretch for Poteet and West Mesquite and that continued on Tuesday night.
The Pirates had one bad quarter and it cost them in a 54-42 loss to North Forney as they fell to 3-6 in district.
Poteet actually led by two early on, but the Falcons (8-1) responded with a 17-4 run to take a double-digit lead into halftime. The second half was relatively even but the Pirates were unable to overcome the period.
Jaran Young led Poteet with 11 points, Jaylond Police had nine and Charles Bradley added eight. North Forney got 20 points from Da’Zjuan Johnson, 16 from Jeremy Sims and 14 from Devyn Franklin.
The Wranglers fell to 0-8 after a 58-38 loss to Crandall. West Mesquite had upset on its mind when it led by one at halftime, but Crandall responded in the second half, outscoring the Wranglers 38-17.
Tre Small had 13 points, Eric Tennison tallied 11 and Taj Turner added nine for West Mesquite, while Crandall got 21 points from Marlon Linton, Jr., 14 from De’Shawn Hall, 11 from Jayson Otto and 10 from Blake Parrish.
Highland Park remained undefeated with a 70-61 victory over Forney. Jack Pease and Worthey Wiles each scored 14 points to offset a 27-point night by the Jackrabbits’ Ayden McDonald.
The Scots (9-0) and North Forney (8-1) are already playoff-bound and Crandall (6-3) is also in good shape.
Forney (3-5) currently has a half-game lead on Poteet, with Greenville (2-5) and Royse City (2-5) also still very much in the mix.
The Pirates will try to bounce back on Friday with a road game at Greenville, while West Mesquite faces a tough task at Highland Park.
