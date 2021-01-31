Friday was a rough day for Poteet and West Mesquite as each fell in 13-5A action.
The Pirates slipped to 3-7 in district play after a 46-40 loss to Greenville, who enjoyed a good weekend as that win, coupled with a 67-53 victory over Forney on Saturday, propelled them to fourth place with a 4-5 record.
The Wranglers (0-9) were hoping to derail undefeated Highland Park but the Scots proved too much in a 85-52 win.
Highland Park opened a 15-point lead after one quarter, and although West Mesquite hung tough in the second, the Scots were able to push the advantage to 65-37 at the end of three quarters.
Highland Park (10-0) had five players in double figures, with Mitchell Carew leading the way with 15 points, Jack Pease and Worthey Wiles each tallying 12 and Rhodes Crow and Luke Hardenburg each adding 10. Josh Bennett led all scorers with 18 points for West Mesquite, who also got 11 points from Dylan Olivarez and nine from Taj Turner.
North Forney (9-1) remained one game back with a hard-fought 61-59 victory over crosstown rival Forney.
The Falcons had a comfortable 35-24 lead at halftime only to have the Jackrabbits storm back to tie it at 42-42 at the end of three quarters.
But North Forney, behind 17 points from Zavion Wells, 13 from Devyn Franklin and 12 from Jaden Jefferson, were able to pull out the two-point win.
Crandall (7-3) remained in sole possession of third place with a 74-53 win over Royse City. The Pirates led by two after one quarter, but a 20-7 run in the second put them in control.
Marlon Linton, Jr. paced Crandall with 24points, while Gavin Alexander and Donovan Alexander each had 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Poteet will look to bounce back on Tuesday at home against Royse City and West Mesquite tries to do the same when its hosts North Forney.
