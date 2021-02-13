Poteet and West Mesquite closed out the regular season with a renewal of their crosstown rivalry, which the Pirates claimed with a 56-52 victory.
It was a bittersweet win for Poteet (5-9), who had been eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday with its loss to Forney.
The Jackrabbits (7-7) continued their late surge with a 69-49 victory over Crandall to secure the fourth and final playoff berth.
Crandall (9-5) had nothing at stake, as it was already assured of the third seed.
Highland Park (14-0) completed a perfect run to the 13-5A championship with a dominant 88-36 rout of Royse City.
The Scots led 26-9 after one quarter and it got no better for the Bulldogs from there. Elijah Hodges, Jack Pease and Luke Hardenburg each had 11 points and Worthey Wiles was also in double figures with 10.
North Forney (11-3) is the second seed and will go into the playoffs on a high note after a 73-46 victory over Greenville. The Falcons got 22 points from Jaden Jefferson, 17 from Devyn Franklin and nine from Deshaun Brundage.
