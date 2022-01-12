Poteet rose to the top of the standings on Friday with a win over Greenville, leaving it as the lone undefeated team in 13-5A.
Now with the target on their backs, the Pirates understand every team is gunning to knock them off and the once again withstood the challenge on Tuesday with a 65-58 victory over Royse City.
Poteet improves to 4-0 in district, where it holds a one-game lead over Forney and Highland Park.
The start of the 13-5A slate had been tough for West Mesquite, but the Wranglers took out some of their frustrations on Tuesday, picking up their first district win with a 70-53 victory over North Forney.
The Wranglers came out on fire, racing to a 22-9 lead after one quarter and extending it to 39-19 by the half, and they made that stand up until the end.
Kyler Wigenton had another big game with 27 points, with Da’Myius Williams scoring 15 and T.J. Turner also in double figures with 14. Kei’von Johnson had 17 points and LaDarian Jones scored 13 for the Falcons.
Highland Park and Forney remained one game behind Poteet, improving to 3-1 on Tuesday.
The Scots had little trouble with Crandall, cruising to a 77-46 victory. Highland Park led by seven after one quarter and then erupted for30 points in the second to take a commanding 47-17 advantage.
The Scots got a balanced scoring effort that included 14 points from Camp Wagner, 13 from Alex Taylor and 10 from Drew McElroy. De’Shawn Hall tallied eight points and Jason Orta and Eli Cannefax each chipped in with seven for Crandall.
The Jackrabbits kept pace, but it was not easy, as it was able to edge out a 60-59 win over Greenville. Forney led 43-36 at the end of three quarters and then was able to survive a late push by the Lions behind 20 points from Gernarius Edwards, 16 from Nick Bene and 14 from Ayden McDonald.
Poteet will shoot for five in a row when it hits the road to take on Crandall while West Mesquite aims for back-to-back victories at Greenville on Friday.
