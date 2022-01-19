Just one week ago, Poteet was alone in first place in 13-5A as the district’s lone undefeated team.
As of today, the Pirates are now sitting in third, as Forney dealt them their second straight loss with a 57-46 setback on Tuesday.
Poteet (4-2) dug itself an early hole, particularly with a 16-6 Jackrabbits run in the second quarter and trailed 31-18 at halftime.
The Pirates outscored Forney in the second half, but were unable to make a big enough dent in their deficit.
Derrick Martin led Poteet with 19 points, Jaran Young had nine and Preston Conlee added six. Gernarius Edwards tallied 22 points, Ayden McDonald had 17 and Jayden Jefferson was also in double figures with 10 for the Jackrabbits, who improved to 5-1 to remain tied for first place.
Forney is joined by Highland Park, who had no problems with Greenville in a 72-32 victory.
West Mesquite dropped to 2-4 after a 64-52 loss to Royse City, while Crandall picked up a narrow 55-53 victory over North Forney.
The first half of the 13-5A season comes to an end on Friday with a rivalry game when West Mesquite hosts Poteet, with both teams needing a win to get back on track. Forney is at home against Crandall, Highland Park hosts Royse City and Greenville is at North Forney.
