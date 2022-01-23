West Mesquite and Poteet have staged some classics in their longtime crosstown rivalry, but Friday will rank right up at the top.
The two teams went back and forth for four quarters, with the Wranglers and Pirates tied at 40-40 with time winding down.
Poteet had a chance to take the final shot for the win, but the West Mesquite defense did its job to force a turnover.
The Wranglers were able to get an outlet pass up to Kyler Wigenton, who in one motion, caught the ball, turned toward the basket and got off a shot from the perimeter that banked in as time expired to lift them to a dramatic 42-40 victory.
Wigenton led West Mesquite with 17 points, T.J. Turner scored 10 and Adam Henderson added seven, while Poteet got 11 points from Carlos Rodriguez, eight from Derrick Martin and six from Jeremiah Taylor.
Bragging rights aside, it was also a big game in the 13-5A playoff race. The loss was the third in a row for the Pirates (4-3), who are now in third place, one game ahead of a pack of three teams at 3-4, including West Mesquite.
Highland Park and Forney remained tied for first place as the 13-5A season hit its midpoint, as each improved to 6-1 with victories on Friday.
The Jackrabbit picked up a 68-62 victory over Crandall (3-4).
Forney got off to a strong start and raced to a 34-19 halftime lead. The advantage was 56-39 at the end of three quarters and they needed the cushion, as Crandall outscored them 23-12 in the fourth, but the Jackrabbits were able to hold on.
Ayden McDonald and Jake White each scored 16 points for Forney, with Gernarius Edwards and Nick Bene also in double figures with 14. Crandall got 15 points from Eli Cannefax and eight each from Jason Orta and Blake Parrish.
The Scots rolled to a 80-41 victory over Royse City (3-4).
Highland Park opened the game on a 24-5 run, led 38-14 at halftime and steadily pulled away from there.
Coleson Messer had 16 points, Camp Wagner tallied 12 and Rhodes Crow and Dylan Walker each had nine points for the Scots, while the Bulldogs got 12 points from Mason Lenamond and seven from Jammel Ward.
In the other game of the night, North Forney (1-6) notched its first district victory by edging Greenville (2-5), 42-40.
The second half of the 13-5A season gets going on Tuesday and both Poteet and West Mesquite will face tough challenges as the Pirates try to bounce back at home against Highland Park and the Wranglers look to build on their momentum with a road game at Forney. Royse City hosts North Forney and Greenville is at Crandall.
