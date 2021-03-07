West Mesquite punched its ticket to the playoffs on Friday with a 5-2 victory over rival Poteet.
The Wranglers (8-3-1, 25 points) remain in sole possession of second place, while the Pirates (4-5-3, 15) are still in the thick of the playoff race.
West Mesquite got goals from Jessie Baez, Jose Estrada, Christian Cabrera, Norberto Flores and Kevin Tapia, while Jorge Nila and Raul Caballero scored for Poteet.
Highland Park (10-0-2, 32) wrapped up the district championship with a 4-0 victory over Crandall. Jack Krejs, Brant Williams, Elias Taft and Jake Wattehurst provided the offense and the defense did the rest.
North Forney also clinched a playoff berth on Friday with a 4-1 win over Royse City.
West Mesquite returns to action on Tuesday against Crandall while Poteet has a touch challenge on the road at Highland Park.
