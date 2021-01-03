The 13-5A girls basketball teams returned to district action after a 12-day break with a slate of Saturday matinees.
North Forney and Highland Park remained on a collision course, as each improved to 5-0 with victories.
The Falcons extended their winning streak at the expense of Poteet in a 53-27 victory.
The Pirates, who fell to 2-3, hung tough for a while. The game was tied at 11-11 after one quarter and Poteet was still within 21-16 at halftime.
But the second half belonged to North Forney, as it outscored the Pirates 32-11 during the final two frames to pull away.
Raven Busby paced the Falcons with 19 points, Jayla Moore scored 12 and Gabby Ortiz chipped in with six. Poteet got eight points from Serena Anukem, seven from Peyton Jones and four from Jessy Kuruvilla.
The Scots kept pace with a 65-28 victory over Forney. Highland Park led 34-21 at halftime and then outscored the Jackrabbits 31-7 in the second half.
Crandall is emerging as a darkhorse, as it improved to 3-1 with a 67-40 victory over West Mesquite, who dropped to 0-4.
The teams are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday with a full of slate of games, which includes West Mesquite going on the road to take on Highland Park and Poteet playing at Greenville.
