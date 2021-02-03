As the 13-5A season heads into the final few days, there is still one playoff berth up for grabs.
Poteet and Crandall each dropped games on Tuesday and so they remain separated by one-half game in the battle for fourth place.
The Pirates lost to Royse City to fall to 5-7, while Crandall sits at 5-6 after a 49-33 setback at the hands of first-place Highland Park.
Both teams have games to make up down the stretch. Poteet is slated to take on West Mesquite, while Crandall has games against both the Wranglers and Greenville.
But what it could come down to is the head-to-head meeting on Friday at Poteet. The Pirates will be looking to avenge an earlier loss to Crandall, who took the first meeting, 40-25.
In addition to that contest, the marquee match-up on Friday takes place at Highland Park, where the Scots host North Forney with the 13-5A championship on the line.
Highland Park (12-0) actually found itself tied at 22-22 at halftime against Crandall on Tuesday, but behind 14 points from Paris Lauro, 10 from Madison Visinsky and nine from Vivian Jin, they opened the second half with a 15-4 run and pulled away for the victory.
The Falcons (12-1) had no problems with West Mesquite in a 60-23 victory. North Forney used a 10-3 spurt to take the lead and then scored 23 points in the second quarter to push the advantage to 33-11.
Raven Busby paced the offense with 18 points, Alexis Adams tallied 16 and Jayla Moore chipped in with seven. The Wranglers got nine points from Tiffany Ikwaumere and eight from Jay Williams.
In the first meeting between the two frontrunners, Highland Park held on for a 38-35 victory.
Also on Friday, third-place Royse City (9-4) will travel to play at Forney, looking to close the regular season with momentum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.