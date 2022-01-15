Poteet had designs on moving up in the 13-5A basketball race and it came very close to doing just that.
However, Crandall has postseason hopes of its own and it was able to pull out a 34-32 overtime victory on Friday.
The game was tied at 15-15 at halftime, but the Pirates were able to edge out to a 23-20 lead at the end of three quarters.
But Crandall was able to rally in the fourth to force an extra frame, and they outscored Poteet by a narrow 5-3 margin in overtime to pull out the win.
Highland Park completed an undefeated run through the first half of the district season with a 54-39 victory over North Forney.
The Scots led 26-13 at halftime, but the Falcons made a run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to six. But Highland Park responded, outscoring North Forney 22-13 in the fourth to secure the win.
Maddie Heiss tallied 11 points and Paris Lauro and Vivian Jin each had 10 for the Scots. The Falcons got 19 points from Mariah Clayton and nine from Raven Busby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.