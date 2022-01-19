The 13-5A girls basketball race hit the halfway mark last Friday and the start of the second half of district play on Tuesday marked the beginning of the stretch run, where district championships are won and playoff berths are secured.
Both Poteet and West Mesquite are currently out of the playoff picture, though the Pirates did make a big statement they should not be forgotten about with a 40-31 victory over Forney.
Poteet rallied from an early deficit, outscoring the Jackrabbits 27-14 in the second half as the improved to 3-5 and pulled into a tie for fifth place with Forney, just one game out of fourth.
Serena Anukem and Erin Robinson each tallied 10 points in the victory, with Gabrielle Bradley adding eight.
West Mesquite (0-8) has gotten some good efforts with players such as Precious Okougbodu, Jade Coleman and Evanique Dennis, but it has not translated into district victories just yet and that was the case once again on Tuesday in a 65-18 setback at the hands of Royse City.
Highland Park is currently in the driver’s seat for the 13-5A championship. The Scots, who are ranked 18th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, completed a perfect run through the first half of the district slate and moved to 8-0 with a 71-24 victory over Greenville on Tuesday.
Highland Park features a talented junior trio of Paris Lauro, Maddie Heiss and Vivian Jin and Riley Herrod also had a strong outing on Tuesday.
Royse City (6-1) is actually ranked ahead of the Scots in the state poll at No. 16, but Highland Park won the first head-to-head meeting.
The Bulldogs have gotten strong play from the likes of Nevaeh Zavala, Maggie Hutka, Nicole Weaver, Alexia Lohman and Kayla Kimbrough.
North Forney will also have a say in the district title race and moved to 6-2 with a hard-fought 44-37 victory over fourth-place Crandall (4-4) on Tuesday.
The Falcons have one of the better 1-2 scoring punches in the district with senior Raven Busby and sophomore Mariah Clayton.
Despite that loss, Crandall still controls its own destiny with a one -game lead on the final playoff spot. They will be tough to oust with players such as Zoey Venrick, Tatum West, Christine Saulters, Kennedi Holmes and Makayla Hewitt.
On Friday, there could be some shakeup. In addition to the crosstown rivalry when Poteet hosts West Mesquite, Highland Park travels to play at Royse City in a clash of the top two teams and Crandall is at home against Forney, as the Jackrabbits try to force a tie for fourth place.
