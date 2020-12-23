There is still a long way to go, but Poteet is well-positioned in the 13-5A hierarchy through the early stages of the district season.
The Pirates split a pair of games in recent days, leaving them at 2-1 and tied for third place.
On Friday, Poteet posted a 51-28 victory over rival West Mesquite.
The Pirates held the Wranglers to just three points in the opening quarter and opened a 22-13 halftime lead.
West Mesquite tried to hang around but Poteet put it away in the fourth, closing the game on a 20-6 run.
Serena Anukem led the Pirates with 12 points, Alayssia Crawford scored nine and Peyton Jones added eight. Jay Williams and Tiffany Ikwamere each had 10 points for the Wranglers.
Poteet hung tough with Highland Park on Monday, but the Scots were too much in a 40-27 victory.
The game was tied at 11-11 after one quarter, but Highland Park held the Pirates to two points in the second quarter and was steadily able to pull away behind 12 points from Maddie Heis and 10 from Madison Visinsky.
Jessy Kuruvilla had eight points and Kya Richardson and Jones each chipped in with six for the Pirates, who fell to 2-1.
Highland Park improves to 3-0, putting them in a tie for first place with North Forney.
The Falcons had a roller coaster 53-36 win over Royse City on Monday. North Forney opened the game on a 11-0 run in the first quarter only to see the Bulldogs rally to take a 28-22 lead going to the fourth.
The Falcons caught fire from there, closing the game on a 30-8 run with the help of 18 points from Kyra Samuels, 17 from Raven Busby and nine from Jaslynn Marsh.
Poteet is tied for third place with Crandall (2-1), who posted a 57-30 win over Greenville on Monday.
West Mesquite, meanwhile, dropped to a 0-3 in district with a tough 43-41 loss to Forney.
Though some teams have non-district games scheduled for the week after Christmas, the 13-5A season is not slated to resume until Jan. 2, when Poteet plays at Greenville and West Mesquite hits the road to take on Highland Park.
