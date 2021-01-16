Poteet understands that in order to make the playoffs, it is going to have to beat one or two of the teams ahead of it in the standings.
The Pirates also know that they can ill-afford any slip-ups along the way.
Poteet was able to take care of business on Tuesday to claim a 53-32 win over Forney.
The Pirates doubled up the Jackrabbits, 14-7, in the opening quarter and pushed the lead to 26-10 at halftime
The win allows Poteet to move into a tie for fourth place with Crandall at 4-4.
Crandall fell into a 26-14 halftime hole and could not recover in a 45-26 loss to North Forney.
The Falcons got 16 points from Raven Busby, eight from Kyra Samuels and seven from Alexis Adams. Tatum West had 16 points and Makayla Hewitt and Ranette Moreland each chipped in with four for Crandall.
North Forney improves to 7-1 and remains one game back of Highland Park (8-0), who remained undefeated with a 56-29 win over Greenville.
West Mesquite’s (0-8) search for its first district win continues after the Wranglers dropped a 64-23 decision to third-place Royse City (6-2).
The Pirates and Wranglers are scheduled to renew their crosstown rivalry on Tuesday at West Mesquite, North Forney hosts Greenville and Highland Park takes on Royse City in another potentially big game.
