The 13-5A girls basketball landscape is a tough one to navigate, with three teams ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll.
Poteet is hoping to crack the top four and return to the playoffs and the Pirates took another positive step on Friday with a 40-33 victory over Greenville to improve to 2-3 in the district.
Poteet trailed by one after the first quarter, but pitched a shutout in the second, holding the Lions scoreless as part of a 9-0 run to take a 18-10 halftime lead and they made that stand up until the end.
Alayssia Crawford paced the Pirates with 11 points, with Gabrielle Bradley and Erin Robinson adding 10 and six, respectively.
West Mesquite dropped to 0-5 with a 71-25 loss to Highland Park, who is ranked 18th in the TABC state poll.
The Scots remained in sole possession of first place in 13-5A at 5-0, as it opened a 42-11 halftime lead and put it in cruise control from there.
Royse City (4-1), the No. 16 team in the state rankings, picked up a nice victory over No. 25 Crandall (3-2), 52-44. The Bulldogs trailed by five at halftime, but chipped away in the third quarter and then used a 17-7 run in the fourth to complete the comeback behind 19 points from Kayla Kimbrough, 10 from Maggie Hutka and nine from Shelby Aldridge.
Royse City is tied for second place with North Forney (4-1), who notched a 51-30 win over crosstown rival Forney.
The Falcons jumped on the Jackrabbits with a 13-4 run to start the game and built a 29-10 halftime advantage.
Mariah Clayton led North Forney with 12 points, with Raven Busby and Kyla Samuels each adding nine. Forney got 12 points from Andrea Mendez and six each from Alexis Newman and Rachel Banda.
Poteet will face a tough challenge on Tuesday with a road date at Royse City, while West Mesquite will also be on the road to take on North Forney. Crandall hosts Highland Park and Forney plays at Greenville to round out the district slate.
