If Poteet hopes to make the playoffs, every win will be crucial down the stretch.
Greenville is out of the playoff picture, but still put up a fight on Friday, but the Pirates were able to do enough to claim a 46-41 victory.
Poteet improves to 5-6, keeping it in the playoff race.
The game was tied at 18-18 at halftime, and while it remained close throughout, the Pirates were able to pull it out behind 10 points each from Peyton Jones and Jessy Kuruvilla, nine from Kya Richardson and eight from Gabrielle Bradley.
North Forney claimed a methodical 46-34 victory over rival Forney to sweep the season series and improve to 11-1.
Raven Busby had a huge night with 26 points and Gabby Ortiz added eight as the Falcons led 26-18 at halftime and were able to keep the Jackrabbits at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Alexis Newman had eight points and Vanessa Hollingsworth chipped in with seven for Forney, who fell to 2-9.
Royse City also clinched a playoff berth with a 45-28 win over Crandall.
West Mesquite is out of the playoff picture, but could affect the outcome with a series of games as it comes out of quarantine.
Poteet and Crandall both face tough challenges on Tuesday against Royse City and Highland Park, respectively, but all eyes are on the head-to-head match-up on Friday that could settle the final playoff berth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.