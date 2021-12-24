West Mesquite had designs on its first district win on Tuesday afternoon and thought a late rally would do the trick.
But Forney was able to do just enough down the stretch to hold on for a 42-40 victory.
The Wranglers (0-3) started strong, holding the Jackrabbits (2-1) to three points in the opening quarter to take a six-point lead.
But Forney was strong during the middle quarters, storming back to take a four-point halftime lead and it pushed the advantage to 36-27 at the end of three.
But West Mesquite was not finished, as it closed on a 13-6 run, but it came up one basket short.
Precious Okougbodu paced the Wranglers with 11 points, Evanique Dennis tallied 10 and Kash Robinson added eight. The Jackrabbits got 13 points from Rachel Banda, 11 from Andrea Mendez and six each from Sanii Banks and Deserae Charles.
Poteet (1-2) came up on the short end of a 71-24 loss at the hands of Highland Park (3-0), who moved into sole possession of first place.
The Scots erupted for 25 points in the first quarter, led 40-12 at halftime and never looked back.
Serena Anukem had nine points to lead the Pirates, Gabrielle Bradley had six and Khari Nelson chipped in with four. Highland Park got 15 points from Paris Lauro and 14 each from Maddie Heiss and Vivian Jin.
Highland Park has a one-game lead over a trio of teams after Royse City (2-1) handed North Forney (2-1) a 64-45 loss on Tuesday to knock the Falcons from the ranks of the unbeaten.
After a break for the Christmas holidays, the 13-5A teams will return to action on Jan. 4. West Mesquite will host Crandall, Poteet is on the road at North Forney, Highland Park will welcome Forney and Greenville travels to take on Royse City.
