Poteet and West Mesquite are each out of the playoff race, but both are hoping to close the season on a positive note.
That, however, did not happen on Tuesday, as each came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
The Pirates dropped a 33-29 decision to Greenville to fall to 4-8 in district play.
The Wranglers ran into district co-leader Highland Park (11-1) the No. 17 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, and the Scots were determined to keep their spot atop the standings with a 69-7 victory.
Highland Park raced to a 37-1 halftime lead and rolled from there. Precious Okougbodu had three points and Evanique Dennis and Jennifer Munoz each scored two for West Mesquite, while the Scots got 14 points from both Paris Lauro and Maddie Heiss and eight from Alianne Elmore.
Royse City (11-1), the No. 15 team in the state poll, remained tied with Highland Park with a 58-46 victory over Crandall (6-5).
Playoff-bound North Forney improved to 9-3 with a 56-30 victory over rival Forney.
The Falcons led by 11 at halftime and then put the game away with a 23-6 run in the third quarter.
Mariah Clayton led North Forney with 16 points, Raven Busby scored 12 and Jaz Marsh added seven. Alexis Newman tallied 10 points and Andrea Mendez chipped in with five for the Jackrabbits.
Friday’s games were expected to include North Forney at West Mesquite, Royse City at Poteet, Crandall at Highland Park and Greenville at Forney but due to the inclement weather expected to hit the area, those contests will likely be rescheduled.
