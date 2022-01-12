With the first round of 13-5A games coming to a close on Friday, Poteet and West Mesquite have some work to do if they want to get back into the playoff race.
The Pirates slipped to 2-4 on Tuesday with a 53-34 loss to state-ranked Royse City.
The Wranglers met a similar fate, as they fell to 0-6 after a 51-27 loss at the hands of North Forney.
West Mesquite trailed 32-16 at halftime, and while the second half was closer, they were unable to make a dent in the deficit.
Precious Okougbodu paced the Wranglers with 10 points, with Evanique Dennis adding nine. Jaz Marsh led a trio of Falcons in double figures with 12 points, followed by Raven Busby and Mariah Clayton each with 10.
Forney evened its record at 3-3 with a narrow 30-27 win over Greenville.
The Lions, in search of their first district win, looked good in the first half, taking a 22-13 halftime lead.
But the second half was a different story, as the Jackrabbits held them to five points, using a 7-2 run in the third quarter to make it close and a 12-3 spurt in the fourth to complete the comeback.
Andrea Mendez had 14 points, Madison McDonald scored seven and Rachel Banda had six for Forney, while Jenna Wade led Greenville with seven points.
On Friday, Poteet will try to get back on the winning track at home against Crandall and West Mesquite will look to do the same when it hosts Greenville. The top of the standings could get a shakeup on Friday, as well, as first-place Highland Park takes on North Forney and Royse City travels to take on Forney.
