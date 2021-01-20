Poteet and West Mesquite were set to renew their rivalry for the second time this season on Tuesday, but that game was postponed earlier in the day.
The rest of the 13-5A action went on as schedule, though.
Highland Park (9-0) remained perfect with a 57-28 victory over Royse City (6-3).
The Scots grabbed the early lead and then used a 14-2 run in the second quarter to open a 25-6 lead and it would get no closer from there.
Paris Lauro led a balanced Highland Park scoring attack with 10 points, with Brianna Doyle, Vivan Jin and Madison Visinsky each adding eight. Kayla Kimbrough scored nine points and Kyle McMinn and McKenna Anderson each had six for the Bulldogs.
North Forney remained a game behind Highland Park, as it moved to 8-1 with a 70-41 victory over Greenville.
The Falcons doubled up the Lions in the opening frame, 26-13, and used a 13-2 run to take a commanding 39-15 lead into the break.
Alexis Adams scored 14 points to lead a quartet of North Forney players in double figures. Jayla Moore had 12 points and Gabby Ortiz and Raven Busby each added 11. Greenville got 15 points from Maci Williams.
Crandall narrowly avoided Forney’s upset bid with a 49-47 victory. The Pirates trailed at halftime, but were able to surge to a 33-27 advantage at the end of three quarters.
The Jackrabbits (2-7) had one more run in them, but it fell one bucket short.
The win allowed Crandall to move to 5-4 and edge ahead of Poteet (4-4) by one game in the race for fourth place.
