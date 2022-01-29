There are still three more rounds of games on the 13-5A docket, but the playoff field is already starting to take shape, with three of the four berths having been claimed during the last week.
Poteet saw its playoff hopes take a hit with a 44-30 loss to North Forney. The Pirates got off to a slow start and were down 10-2 after one quarter and they were unable to make up the deficit.
Mariah Clayton and Londyn Barrett each scored nine points for the Falcons, who improved to 8-3 and officially punched their ticket.
Poteet, meanwhile, dropped to 4-7 and would need to win its final three games and have Crandall (6-4) lose at least three of its last four to force a tie for fourth place.
The state-ranked district co-leaders continued to roll as Royse City and North Forney each rolled to victories.
The Bulldogs (10-1) cruised to a 63-21 victory over Greenville, racing to a 30-4 halftime lead and never looking back.
The Scots (10-1) kept pace with a methodical 45-30 victory over Forney. Paris Lauro paced Highland Park with 14 points, Riley Herrod scored 12 and Vivian Jin added seven, while the Jackrabbits (4-7) got 11 points from Andrea Mendez and nine from Deserae Charles.
