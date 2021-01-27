Poteet is currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs.
The Pirates nearly took a huge step toward changing that on Tuesday, but second-place North Forney was able to stave off a late rally to hold on to a 49-45 victory.
Poteet slips to 4-6 in 13-5A with four games still on the docket.
The Pirates trailed by 10 after just one quarter, but hung around during the next two frames. Poteet made a charge in the fourth, outscoring the Falcons 13-6, but the comeback was not quite enough.
Peyton Jones led the Pirates with 12 points, Alayssia Crawford scored 11 and Kya Richardson added eight. North Forney got 16 points from Jayla Moore, 10 from Gabby Ortiz and eight from Jaslynn Marsh.
The Falcons improve to 10-1 and remain one game back of Highland Park (11-0) who is still undefeated after a 61-16 win over Forney.
Maddie Heis scored 12 points, Madison Visinsky had 10 and Brianna Doyle and Riley Herrod each added eight for the Scots, who led 29-6 at halftime and pulled away further from there. Vanessa Hollingsworth had seven points and Andrea Mendez chipped in with five for the Jackrabbits (2-8).
Highland Park and North Forney fittingly meet in the season finale on Feb. 5, with the 13-5A crown likely on the line. Royse City (7-4) is currently solid in third place after Tuesday’s 60-30 win over Greenville.
Crandall (5-4) has a slight lead over Poteet (4-6) in the battle for fourth, with Crandall having its game against West Mesquite on Tuesday postponed.
Poteet has a chance to tighten things up this weekend, as it hosts Greenville (1-9) on Friday and then has a make-up game at West Mesquite (0-8) on Saturday morning.
Crandall, meanwhile, has a tough challenge on the road at Royse City.
FRIDAY
Poteet entered Friday with upset on its mind, but Highland Park quickly put that notion to rest as it remained undefeated in 13-5A with a 79-34 victory.
The Scots came out firing with a 19-2 run and led 34-5 at the break.
The Pirates picked up the scoring in the second half, but so too did Highland Park, who was able to remain comfortably in front.
Kya Richardson led Poteet with 15 points, with Gabrielle Bradley and Destiny Ehiogu each adding seven. Vivian Jim paced the Scots with 13 points, Riley Herod tallied 11 and Paris Lauro chipped in with 10.
The Bulldogs were hoping to make a move toward the top on Friday, but North Forney was able to rally for a 52-49 win.
Royse City led by five after one quarter and was still up 41-38 at the end of three, but the Falcons closed by outscoring them 14-8 down the stretch.
Raven Busby led a trio of North Forney players in double figures with 15 points, Kyra Samuels had 11 and Alexis Adams added 10. The Bulldogs got 18 points from Nicole Weaver, 12 from Kayla Kimbrough and nine from McKenna Anderson.
