The 13-5A season did not get started the way that Poteet and West Mesquite had hoped, but their immediate fortunes were going to change as they faced off in a renewal of their head-to-head rivalry on Friday.
It was the Pirates that were able to even their district record at 1-1 with a victory over the Wranglers, who fell to 0-2.
Only two teams made it through the first week of 13-5A play unscathed, as Highland Park and North Forney are both 2-0.
The Scots posted an impressive 40-35 victory over Royse City, who entered the night ranked No. 6 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll.
The Bulldogs led by three at halftime, but Highland Park countered by outscoring them 16-9 in the third quarter and then held them to three points in the fourth to seal the win.
Paris Lauro led the Scots with 12 points, Vivian Jin was also in double figures with 11 and Audrey Walker chipped in with seven. Nevaeh Zavala led all scorers with 18 points for Royse City, who also got nine from Nicole Weaver.
The Falcons completed their undefeated week with a 56-18 rout of Greenville. Mariah Clayton nearly outscored the Lions by herself with 16 points, Gabby Ortiz tallied 10 and Jaz Marsh and Raven Busby each added 11 for North Forney, who raced to a 28-6 halftime lead and never looked back.
There are four teams tied for third place at 1-1 with Poteet, Royse City, Forney and Crandall, who posted a 52-31 win over the Jackrabbits on Friday.
The difference in the game was in the middle quarters, where the Pirates outscored Forney 36-19.
Tatum West had a big game for Crandall with 21 points, with Zoey Venrich adding 10, while the Jackrabbits got 10 points from Andrea Mendez and seven from Samantha Wojtowicz.
The 13-5A season will resume on Monday, with Royse City hosting North Forney and Crandall at Greenville in a pair of noon games.
Poteet and West Mesquite will be back in action on Tuesday, with the Pirates hosting Highland Park and the Wranglers on the road against Forney.
