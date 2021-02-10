Poteet and West Mesquite have waged some memorable matches in recent years and Tuesday was another good one.
Neither team could gain much separation, and in the end, it was the Pirates were able to earn a 2-1 victory.
Allan Mendez provided both the goals for Poteet, with assists coming from Caleb Colter and Jorge Nila.
The Wranglers had their share of chances, but a goal from Alexis Gonzalez was all that the Pirates would allow.
In addition to bragging rights, Poteet (4-1-0, 12 points) also jumps ahead of West Mesquite (3-1-1, 10) and into second place in the standings.
The Pirates have bounced back nicely from a district-opening loss with four straight wins. Not only did they get the victory over the Wranglers, they also topped Royse City last Friday, using goals from Mendez, Tristan Casas and Bryan Ovalle.
Highland Park (4-0-1, 13) remained in first place after a 4-1 win over Crandall on Tuesday.
Forney (1-3-1, 4) also notched its first victory in district play, as Challa Omondi tallied a pair of goals and Westin Bubb added a score in a 4-2 decision over Greenville.
Friday could offer up a heavyweight battle when Poteet hosts Highland Park, while West Mesquite is slated to try to bounce back at Crandall. However, due to the inclement weather that has hit the area, many games have already been rescheduled and this week’s matches could be added to that list.
On the girls side, Forney (4-1-0, 12) used a 9-2 win over Greenville to move into a tie atop the standings with Highland Park (4-0-0, 12).
West Mesquite (2-1-1, 7) and Poteet (2-2-0, 6) are settled in the middle of the standings at this point.
The Wranglers had posted a 2-0 blanking of Greenville on Friday, with Itzel Reyes and Alyssa Gutierrez providing the goals and Emilia Compian handling the shutout in net.
