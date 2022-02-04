Poteet and West Mesquite endured a rough opening week to the 13-5A girls soccer season, but the Pirates showed signs of getting things pointed in the right direction on Tuesday with a 9-0 shutout of Greenville.
Poteet (1-2-0, 3) had no shortage of standouts on offense, but no star shined brighter than Desiree Narvaez, who tallied four goals on the night.
Just a few days after scoring 10 goals in match, the Forney offense remained hot and it came at the expense of a MISD program, as the Jackrabbits (2-1-0, 6) posted a 7-0 win against West Mesquite.
The other two matches were all about defense.
Royse City (1-0-2, 5) battled Highland Park (2-0-1, 7), the No. 1 team in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 5A Region 2 poll, to a scoreless draw.
The Scots are joined atop the standings by North Forney (2-0-1, 7), who was also involved in a 0-0 deadlock against Crandall (1-0-2, 5).
On the boys side, West Mesquite and Poteet found themselves on the wrong end of identical 3-0 scores.
The Wranglers (1-2-0, 3) dropped a 3-0 decision to Forney (2-1-0, 6), who got a pair of goals from Westin Bubb.
Greenville used goals from Caleb Salazar, Jared Morales and David Borjas and an assist from Carlos Morales to claim a 3-0 win over the Pirates (0-3-0, 0).
Highland Park (3-0-0, 9) and North Forney (3-0-0, 9) remained undefeated and tied atop the standings.
Richie Paulus tallied two goals and two assists, Lucas Guevara-Batta had a goal and an assist and Jack O’Grady also scored in a 4-0 victory over Royse City (0-2-1, 1).
The Falcons got goals from Josue Lazo Marquez, Rene Rojas and Jacob Brown en route to a 3-1 win against Crandall (1-1-1, 4), who got its lone goal from Asael Najera.
The teams were scheduled to return to the pitch on Friday, but the inclement weather that hit the area has put a hold on that round of matches.
