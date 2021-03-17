There is still one match left in the 13-5A season for some teams, but West Mesquite and Poteet wrapped up their regular seasons last Friday and it was not the way they would have hoped.
The finale had no impact on the Wrangler boys, who already knew they were heading to the playoffs as the second seed.
But West Mesquite (9-4-1, 28 points) will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 5-1 setback at the hands of district champion Highland Park (12-0-2, 38).
The Scots concluded their title run without a regulation loss after getting two goals from Jake Whitehurst and additional scores from Brant Williams, Rhett Rapuzzi and Preston Jones.
Though it was long odds to make the playoffs, Poteet could have pulled into a tie for fourth place with Forney with a win and the two teams split the regular season series.
However, that chance was rendered moot after the Pirates (4-5-5, 17) dropped a 5-1 decision to Crandall that eliminated them from the playoffs.
North Forney (7-3-3, 24) and Forney (6-5-2, 20) are both headed to the postseason and it was the Falcons that earned the third seed with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday.
Though it will have no impact on the seeding, North Forney will close out the regular season on the road at Greenville while the Jackrabbits host Royse City.
GIRLS
The Poteet girls had an opportunity to secure a playoff berth on Friday but instead had to play the waiting game after a 3-2 loss to Crandall.
The Pirates (6-7-1, 19) entered the week in third place, but Royse City and North Forney still had two matches left and both could pass them with a pair of regulation wins.
Fortunately for Poteet, the wait only lasted a few days, as Forney (11-2-0, 33) used a pair of goals from Corina Salazar to propel it to a 3-1 win over the Falcons (4-7-2, 14), thus eliminating them from playoff contention.
While the Pirates are playoff-bound, their seeding is still up in the air. Royse City (5-4-4, 19) posted a 2-0 win over Greenville on Tuesday to move into a tie for third place.
The Bulldogs will close out the regular season on Friday against Forney and if they can pull out a point they will be the third seed.
A Royse City loss would leave the tied with Poteet and the two teams split the regular season series.
