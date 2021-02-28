This season has already been an odd one due to COVID-19, which has limited the schedule and forced some teams into postponing action due to quarantine.
To add fuel to the fire, the recent inclement weather forced an entire week of action to be rescheduled, with a bulk of that coming this past week, where some teams played four matches in five days.
It did not end the way the Poteet and West Mesquite boys had hoped, and now each find themselves in a crowded mix in the battle for the playoffs.
The Pirates (4-4-1, 13 points) did manage to earn a point on Friday, as a goal from Tristan Casas helped them earn a 1-1 draw against Greenville.
The previous night, Allan Mendez recorded a hat trick, but it was not enough, as Crandall was able to overcome that to claim a 4-3 victory.
It was a similar story for the Wranglers (4-4-1, 13), who now find themselves tied for fourth place with Poteet.
The Wranglers dropped 2-1 decision to Forney on Friday just one day after first-place Highland Park (8-0-1, 25) got goals from Jack Krets Jake Whitehurst and Richie Paulus in a 3-0 win over West Mesquite.
The Scots widened their lead with two wins, as they also posted a 3-1 victory over Royse City, as Max Adams scored twice and Elias Taft added a goal.
North Forney (5-2-2, 17) moved into sole possession of second place on Friday as it was able to hold on for a 3-2 victory over Crandall.
While the teams have been busy, there is no time to rest as they continue to try to get caught up on the schedule.
West Mesquite has a pair of games on Monday and Tuesday, as it hosts Royse City at Mesquite Memorial Stadium and then travels to take on Greenville.
Poteet also pulls double-duty, hosting North Forney on Monday and then playing at Royse City on Tuesday.
GIRLS
It was a tough week for Poteet and West Mesquite, who each played four matches in five days but did not pick up a district win.
The Pirates (3-5-1, 10) did pick up a point with a 1-1 draw against Crandall, but then dropped a 2-1 decision to Greenville the following day.
It was a similar story for West Mesquite (2-6-1, 7), who fell to Forney on Friday.
The previous day, the Wranglers had squared off with district-leading Highland Park (9-0-0, 27), who remained perfect, getting two goals from Quinn Cornog and additional scores from Parker Hart, Kylie Bell, Amelia Stevens and Loran Johansen in a 6-0 victory.
The Scots also earned a 5-0 win over Royse City on Friday.
Forney (8-1-0, 24) stayed one step behind Highland Park with a pair of victories.
Chloe Chadwick and Kaitlyn Johnson scored goals, with assists from Kasey Carter and Bianca Salazar, and Paige Lewis posted a shutout in net with a 2-0 victory over Royse City on Thursday and then knocked off West Mesquite on Friday.
Poteet will try to get back on the winning track on Tuesday at Royse City and West Mesquite will attempt to do the same with a home match against Greenville.
