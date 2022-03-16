The final week of a regular season is often one of the most compelling of the season, as district championships are earned and the playoff field is settled.
The 13-5A soccer slate comes to a close this week, but unfortunately for Poteet and West Mesquite, all they can do is watch from afar knowing their seasons have come to a close.
Due to school districts being on different schedules in regards to Spring Break, four teams, including the Pirates and Wranglers, wrapped up their regular seasons last week, with the remaining four returning to the pitch on Tuesday for their final two matches.
While there are still some loose ends to tie up, it will not involve Poteet and West Mesquite, who finished out their slates last Friday.
In the girls race, the Pirates were hoping to make a late push to give themselves a chance, but ran into a tough challenge last Tuesday in the form of state-ranked power Highland Park.
With a chance to wrap up the 13-5A championship, the Scots seized it with a 8-0 victory, as they got two goals each from Hailey Balekian and Kylie Bell and additional scores from Parker Hart, Elise Borders, Regan Williams and Elise Needleman.
West Mesquite took its shot at Highland Park last Friday, but meet a similar fate, as the Scots (13-0-1, 40 points) completed an undefeated run to the district crown.
The four teams who took the week returned to the pitch on Tuesday with the four playoff teams set, but not necessarily the seeding.
Royse City (9-2-2, 29) took care of business with a 8-0 shutout of Greenville. The Bulldogs got two goals each from Charlee Ratliff and Trinity Hernandez and additional scores from Jennie Nwakibu, Jaleigh Hamilton, Emory Sanchez and Ella Sutton.
That kept them in the hunt for the second seed, but it did not last long, as it soon got word that Forney (11-2-0, 33) secured that spot after a 7-0 victory over North Forney.
Chloe Chadwick had another huge game for the Jackrabbits, tallying five goals to go along with an assist, Kasey Carter had a pair of goals and four assists and Kaitlyn Johnson set up a pair of scores.
Though it has no bearing on the standings, Royse City will host Forney on Friday in what should be a good tune-up for the playoffs for both teams, while the 13-5A slate comes to an end when North Forney travels to take on Greenville.
Like the Poteet girls the West Mesquite boys entered last week with a chance to make a push toward the playoffs.
The Wranglers had gotten off to a good start with a win over Crandall early in the week. That set up a showdown with district champion Highland Park, and while West Mesquite (5-7-2, 17) battled down to the wire, the Scots (12-0-2, 38) were able to pull out a 2-0 victory to finish the 13-5A season without a loss and end the Wranglers’ playoff hopes.
On Tuesday, Greenville (7-6-0 21) leapfrogged into third place with a 2-0 victory over Royse City (6-6-1, 19).
Playoff-bound Forney (9-2-1, 28) was also scheduled to take on rival North Forney (6-6-0, 18) in another important match on Tuesday.
On Friday, three teams will settle the final two playoff spots, with Forney hosting Royse City and North Forney at home to take on Greenville.
