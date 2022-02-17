The 13-5A season reached its midpoint on Tuesday and the Poteet and West Mesquite boys and girls soccer teams are each looking to make a push in the stretch run.
The Wrangler boys (3-3-1, 10) picked up a valuable point by battling district-leading Highland Park (6-0-1, 19) to a 1-1 draw.
The Scots got a goal when Richie Paulus scored off a feed from Jake Whitehurst, but the Wranglers were able to match that finish in a tie.
Poteet (1-6-0, 3) notched its first district win by doubling up Crandall, 4-2.
Bryan Ovalle scored twice and Rocco Reyna and Refugio Robles added goals for the Pirates, while Crandall got a pair of goals from Alex Ramirez, with an assist from Jesse Martinez.
Royse City (3-3-1, 10) picked up a nice 3-1 win over Forney (5-2-0, 15) and Greenville (2-5-0, 6) topped North Forney (4-3-0, 12) for a 2-0 win, getting goals from Raul de la Cruz and Jonathan James and assists from Nathan Yates and Jonathan Merino.
The second half of the season gets underway on Friday with several important matches. West Mesquite is on the road at Royse City and Poteet travels to take on North Forney. Forney hosts Highland Park and Crandall is at Greenville.
Last Friday featured a number of close matches. West Mesquite edged Crandall, 2-1, for a key victory. Royse City blanked Greenville, 2-0, and Forney used a goal from Kofi Eduful to propel it to a 1-0 victory over North Forney.
Highland Park remained undefeated with a 3-0 victory over Poteet, as Jack O’Grady had a goal and an assist and Rhett Rapuzzi and Richie Paulus added goals.
LAST WEEK
West Mesquite picked up a 3-0 win over Poteet on Tuesday in a renewal of their crosstown rivalry.
Highland Park continued to roll with a 7-0 shutout of Crandall. Jack Krejs scored twice, Richie Paulus and Rhett Rapuzzi each had a goal and an assist, Jake Whitehurst, Jake Tanzy and Brant Williams found the back of the net and Lucas Guevara-Batta added an assist for the Scots.
North Forney pulled out a dramatic 2-1 win over Royse City, with Drake Dilodovico tallying the game-winner in the waning seconds.
Forney edged out a 2-1 win over Greenville, with Carlos Saldana and Kofi Edful scoring for the Jackrabbits and David Borjas finding the back of the net for the Lions.
On Monday, Josue Salazar scored off an assist from Jonathan Jaimes to lift Greenville to a 1-0 win over West Mesquite. Poteet dropped a 2-0 decision to Royse City, Highland Park topped North Forney, 2-0, and Forney posted a 5-1 win over Crandall.
Girls
The Poteet girls (2-5-0, 6) find themselves in a tie for fifth place with West Mesquite (2-4-0, 6) after picking up a 2-1 win over Crandall on Tuesday.
The Wranglers ran into district leading Highland Park (6-0-1, 19), who posted a 6-0 victory. Parker Holt scored twice for the Scots, with Kylie Bell, Hattie Speicher, Kate Krejs and Ella Weathersby adding goals.
Forney (6-1-0, 18) remained right behind Highland Park with a 2-0 win over Royse City (4-1-2, 14), who finds itself in third place, with North Forney(3-3-1, 10) in fourth after picking up a 8-0 win over Greenville.
The second half of the 13-5A season gets underway on Friday as Poteet hosts North Forney and West Mesquite is at home to take on Royse City.
In the marquee match of the night, Highland Park hosts Forney with first place on the line and Greenville goes on the road to take on Crandall.
On Friday, Poteet ran into Highland Park and was able to keep pace in a 9-0 loss.
The Scots spread the wealth around offensively, with Kylie Bell and Grace Meyer each scoring twice and Anne Blanche Peacock, Parker Hart, Kate Krejs, Elle Jones and Chloe Wood added goals.
It was one of three lopsided results on the night.
Forney rolled to a 8-0 shutout of North Forney. Chloe Chadwick had a huge match with five goals, Kasey Carter recorded a goal and five assists, Fallon Weatherford and Kaitlyn Johnson scored and Bianca Salazar, Kara Andrews and Stephanie Turner had assists.
Royse City found the net a dozen times as it rolled to a 12-0 win over Greenville. Trinity Hernandez tallied a hat trick and Emory Sanchez, Abbie Wetzel, Arlee Watts, Josilyn Lupercio, Jennie Nwakibu, Breanna Guzman, Natalie Santos-Silva and Peyton McCrary added goals.
LAST WEEK
Tuesday marked the renewal of a crosstown rivalry and it was West Mesquite that was able to pull out a 1-0 win over Poteet.
Forney got contributions from up and down the roster in a 11-0 victory over Greenville.
Chloe Chadwick tallied four goals, Kasey Carter had a pair of goals and three assists, Stephanie Turner recorded two goals, Ryann Cox, Kloe Brown, Kaitlyn Johnson and Haleigh Goodson found the back of the net, Bianca Salazar dished out three assists, Fallon Weatherford set up a pair of scores and Madison Nance had an assist.
Highland Park took care of Crandall with a 7-0 win, as Atty Meyer and Hattie Speicher each had a pair of goals and Parker Hart, Grace Meyer and Kylie Bell added scores.
Royse City got a goal off a free kick from Emory Sanchez in the final 30 seconds to lift it to a 1-0 win over North Forney.
Last Monday, West Mesquite had picked up a 6-1 win over Greenville, while Poteet was on the wrong side of that same score against Royse City.
The Bulldogs got a pair of goals from Jennie Nwakibu and additional scores from Breanna Guzman, Trinity Hernandez, Sydney Tate and Emory Sanchez.
Highland Park and Forney had maintained their places at the top with victories.
The Scots rolled to a 7-1 win over North Forney, as Kylie Bell scored twice and Parker Hart, Atty Meyer, Hattie Speicher, Ella Weathersby and Hailey Balerian also found the back of the net.
Allison Bratz scored off an assist from Ellen Van Caenegem for the Falcons.
The Jackrabbits posted a 7-0 shutout over Crandall. Chloe Chadwick had two goals and three assists, Fallon Weatherford scored twice and Allie Cifuentes, Kaitlyn Johnson and Haleigh Goodson added goals to pace the offense.
