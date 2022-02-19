The Poteet and West Mesquite girls started the second half of the 13-5A season on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, but were hoping to change that starting on Friday.
The Pirates (2-5-1, 7 points) were not able to get the three points they were hoping for, but they did pick up one point against a team ahead of them in the standings as they battled North Forney (3-3-2, 11) to a 3-3 draw.
The Wranglers (2-5-0, 6) were in it for all 80 minutes, but Royse City (5-1-2, 17) got a goal from Trinity Hernandez off an assist from Emory Sanchez and that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory.
In the marquee match of the night, Highland Park (7-0-1, 22) edged Forney (6-2-0, 18) in a 2-1 victory to secure its spot at the top of the standings.
Anne Blanche Peacock and Elise Needleman tallied goals for the Scots, who scored in the final two minutes to pull out the win.
In the other match of the night, Crandall (2-3-2, 8) moved up two spots in the standings, as Bethany Cone tallied the lone goal of the night in a 1-0 win over Greenville (0-8-0, 0).
The teams will return to the pitch on Tuesday. Poteet and West Mesquite are both on the road against Forney and North Forney, respectively, Greenville hosts Highland Park and Crandall is at Royse City.
On the boys side, West Mesquite and Poteet each came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard on Friday.
The Wranglers (3-4-1, 10) dropped back into fifth place as Royse City (4-3-1, 13) was able to pull out a 2-0 victory.
Poteet (1-7-0, 3) was hoping to build off its first district win, and it nearly did, but North Forney (5-3-0, 15) did just enough to claim a 3-2 win.
Josue Lazo Marquez scored twice and Caden Vaut added a goal, allowing the Falcons to eke out the narrow win.
Highland Park (6-0-2, 20) and Forney (5-2-1, 16), the top two teams in the district, each picked up a point after battling to a 2-2 draw. Santos Martinez and Zael Orozco each tallied goals for the Jackrabbits.
In the other match of the night, Greenville (3-5-0, 9) gave its playoff hopes a boost after picking up a 2-0 shutout of Crandall (1-6-1, 4).
Poteet and West Mesquite return to action on Tuesday with home matches against Forney and North Forney, respectively, Highland Park hosts Greenville and Royse City makes the road trip to Crandall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.