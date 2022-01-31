It has been a tough opening week to the 13-5A season for Poteet and West Mesquite, but bright spot came from the Wrangler boys last Tuesday, as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Royse City.
West Mesquite was unable to make it two in a row, dropping a tight 1-0 decision to North Forney to even its record at 1-1.
Poteet is also looking to get on the winning track, after suffering a 3-1 loss to Forney on Friday and a 1-0 shutout at the hands of North Forney last Tuesday to fall to 0-2.
Highland Park and North Forney have the early lead in the 13-5A race, as they have identical 2-0-0 records to earn the maximum total of six points.
The Scots got a goal and an assist from Guevara Batta, a goal from Brant Williams and an assist from Jake Whitehurst in a 2-0 win over Forney last Tuesday and followed that up with a 4-1 victory over Greenville.
The Falcons kept pace with the two 1-0 wins over Poteet and West Mesquite.
Crandall (1-0-1, 4 points) is in third place at this early stage, as Asaei Najera scored a pair of goals and Jesse Martinez added an assist in a 2-0 win over Greenville in the opener and they also picked up a point on Friday with a 2-2 draw against Royse City.
Both West Mesquite and Poteet are at home on Tuesday to take on Forney and Greenville, respectively, Highland Park hosts Royse City and North Forney is at Greenville.
The Poteet and West Mesquite girls are each looking to bounce back after posting 0-2-0 starts last week.
The Pirates dropped a narrow 3-2 decision to North Forney in their opener, with the Falcons getting goals from Ellen Van Caenegem, Allison Bratz and Haley Pereyda.
It was a tougher situation on Friday, as Forney’s Kasey Carter tallied three goals and three assists to lead the way to a 10-2 victory.
The Wranglers followed a similar path, as Emory Sanchez scored the lone goal for Royse City in a 1-0 victory and they then fell to North Forney, 5-1, on Friday.
With the two wins over MISD teams, the Falcons (2-0-0, 6) find themselves tied for first place with Highland Park (2-0-0, 6).
The Scots epitomized a balanced scoring attack in Friday’s 9-0 win over Greenville, as Elise Borders, Kylie Bell, Kate Kress, Grace Meyer, Chloe Wood, Hattie Speicher, Hailey Balekian, Morgan Williams and Atty Meyer all recorded goals.
The opener was much tighter, but Hattie Patterson and Borders scored to pave the way for a 2-0 win over Forney.
Poteet will travel to play at Greenville on Tuesday in a battle of teams looking for their first district victories and West Mesquite is also away against Forney.
Highland Park and North Forney will try to remain undefeated when they take on Royse City and Crandall, respectively.
