There are less than three weeks left in the 13-5A soccer season and all four Mesquite ISD teams are in need of making a push in the final matches.
The West Mesquite boys are in the best position to qualify for the playoffs, especially after notching a 3-1 victory over North Forney on Tuesday.
That win allowed the Wranglers (4-4-1, 13) to move into a tie for fourth place and close the gap on the Falcons (5-4-0, 15) in the standings.
Poteet (1-8-0, 3) continues to show signs of improvement in its play, but it has not translated into the win column just yet, as it dropped a 3-0 decision to second-place Forney (6-2-1, 19).
The Jackrabbits led 1-0, but then added some insurance when Benjamin Esprey assisted on goals by Santos Martinez and Dallas Hover.
Highland Park (7-0-2, 23) remained atop the 13-5A mountain with its 4-0 blanking of Greenville (3-6-0, 9). Lucas Guevara-Batta scored twice, Jake Whitehurst had a goal and an assist, Hafeey Shah recorded a goal and Richie Paulus had a pair of assists.
In the upset of the night, Crandall (2-6-1, 7) earned a 2-1 win over Royse City (4-4-1, 13), knocking the Bulldogs back into a tie for fourth with West Mesquite.
Jesse Martinez and Alex Ramirez registered goals for Crandall, and Brandon Perez not only notched an assist, he also did the job in goal, holding Royse City to the single score.
On Friday, West Mesquite and Poteet had each came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard on Friday.
The Wranglers dropped a 2-0 decision to Royse City.
The Pirates were hoping to build off its first district win, and they nearly did, but North Forney did just enough to claim a 3-2 win.
Josue Lazo Marquez scored twice and Caden Vaut added a goal, allowing the Falcons to eke out the narrow win.
Highland Park and Forney each picked up a point after battling to a 2-2 draw. Santos Martinez and Zael Orozco each tallied goals for the Jackrabbits.
In the other match of the night, Greenville (3-5-0, 9) gave its playoff hopes a boost after picking up a 2-0 shutout of Crandall (1-6-1, 4).
GIRLS
The Poteet and West Mesquite girls are still alive in the playoff picture, but as the number of remaining matches continues to dwindle, they will need to make a move quick if they hope to play in the postseason.
The Pirates (2-6-1, 7 points) ran into a tough Forney team on Tuesday and the Jackrabbits (7-2-0, 21) remained in second place with a 9-1 victory.
Kaitlyn Johnson recorded a hat trick, Chloe Chadwick and Kasey Carter each tallied a pair of goals and two assists, Bianca Salazar dealt out three assists and Kyleigh Johnson and Faith Weatherford added goals.
The Wranglers remained tied with Poteet in the standings following a 3-1 loss to North Forney (4-3-2, 14), which bolstered its playoff hopes by extending its lead for fourth place to five points.
Highland Park (8-0-1, 25) remained in first place with its 7-0 win over Grenville (0-9-0, 0). As they have done in recent matches, the Scots spread the ball around offensively, as Hattie Patterson scored twice and Ella Weathersby, Elise Borders, Parker Hart, Chloe Wood and Hailey Balerian added goals.
Royse City (6-1-2, 20) also took another step toward the playoffs with its 2-0 win over Crandall (2-4-3, 9). Breanna Guzman assisted on a goal by Trinity Hernandez, and later in the match, Hernandez returned the favor on a score by Guzman.
Poteet and West Mesquite had started the second half of the 13-5A season last Friday.
The Pirates were not able to get the three points they were hoping for, but they did pick up one point against a team ahead of them in the standings as they battled North Forney to a 3-3 draw.
The Wranglers were in it for all 80 minutes, but Royse City got a goal from Hernandez off an assist from Emory Sanchez and that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory.
In the marquee match of the night, Highland Park edged Forney in a 2-1 victory to secure its spot at the top of the standings.
Anne Blanche Peacock and Elise Needleman tallied goals for the Scots, who scored in the final two minutes to pull out the win.
In the other match of the night, Crandall moved up two spots in the standings, as Bethany Cone tallied the lone goal of the night in a 1-0 win over Greenville.
Though the weather will likely have a say in the matter, the 13-5A season is scheduled to resume on Friday, with West Mesquite hosting Forney, Poteet at home to take on Greenville, Royse City traveling to play Highland Park and North Forney at Crandall.
