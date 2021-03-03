The West Mesquite boys continued its strong play of late with a 5-0 shutout of Greenville on Tuesday.
Despite missing six players due to injury, the Wranglers showcased their depth, as Miguel Castillo, Alexis Gonzalez, Oscar Rodriguez, Noberto Flores and Miguel Jinez each tallied goals in the victory.
West Mesquite had picked up a 3-1 victory over Royse City on Monday, getting a pair of goals from freshman Christian Cabrera and another from Castillo.
The Wranglers (7-3-1, 22 points) entered the week in third place, but are now firmly in second.
Poteet (4-4-3, 15) went down to the wire with back-to-back draws on Monday and Tuesday.
The Pirates got goals from Tristan Casas and Matthew Duarte in a 2-2 tie against Royse City (3-6-2, 11) on Tuesday. The previous day, Poteet and North Forney (5-3-3, 18) battled to a scoreless draw.
Highland Park (9-0-2, 29) rolled to a 6-0 victory over North Forney on Tuesday. Mark Generale and Elias Taft each scored twice, Brant Williams had a goal and an assist, Zayan Shah added a goal, Anthony Lanio tallied a pair of assists and Jack Krejs, Kyle French and Jake Whitehurst also set up scores.
On Friday, the Wranglers host the Pirates as they renew their crosstown rivalry at 7:15 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Highland Park is at Crandall, Forney travels to take on Greenville and North Forney hosts Royse City.
GIRLS
After a rough week, Poteet found a clean slate to its liking on Monday and Tuesday as it picked up two huge victories.
The Pirates claimed a 2-1 win over North Forney on Monday and then followed that up with a 3-1 victory over Royse City.
Poteet (5-5-1, 16) vaults into third place with the six points in two days, as the regular season heads into its final stretch.
West Mesquite (3-7-1, 10) dropped a 1-0 decision to Royse City on Monday, but bounced back last night with a 3-0 over Greenville to keep its playoff hopes alive. Juliana Martinez, Alicia Aguilar and Dani Martinez tallied goals for the Wranglers and the defense took care of the rest.
West Mesquite is in sixth place, but is within striking distance of Royse City (4-4-3, 15) and North Forney (4-6-1, 13).
Highland Park (11-0-0, 33) has continued to roll toward another district title, while Forney (9-2-0, 27) is solidly in second and has also secured its playoff berth.
The Jackrabbits posted a 5-0 win over Crandall on Tuesday, as Bianca Salazar and Chloe Chadwick each scored twice, Madi Nance added a goal and Kaitlyn Johnson, Kaitlyn Adams and Delaney Welch had assists.
There are four teams separated by only six points in third through sixth place, but that could gain some clarity, or it become even cloudier on Friday when West Mesquite takes on Poteet and Royse City hosts North Forney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.