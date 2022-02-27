As the 13-5A season heads into its final two weeks, many Mesquite ISD teams are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.
One of the teams with the best chance to secure a spot in the postseason is the West Mesquite boys, who entered Friday tied for fourth place in the district standings.
The Wranglers were hoping to make another move, but second-place Forney (7-2-1, 22 points) had other ideas as it was able to post a 5-1 victory.
The good news for West Mesquite (4-5-1, 13) is that it remains tied for fourth place with Royse City (4-5-1, 13) after the Bulldogs dropped a close 2-1 decision to district-leading Highland Park (8-0-2, 26) on Friday.
Rhett Rapuzzi and Lucas Guevara Batta provided the goals, with assists courtesy of Jake Whitehurst and Richie Paulus, as the Scots secured the first playoff berth out of 13-5A.
Poteet’s (1-9-0, 3) tough season continued on Friday with a 2-0 loss to Greenville.
North Forney (6-4-0, 18) solidified its hold on third place with a 4-0 blanking of Crandall (2-7-1, 7).
Jacob Brown and Yabsira Argeta each recorded a goal and an assist, Evan Waugh and Josue Lazo Marquez found the back of the net and Rene Rojas had an assist.
West Mesquite returns to action on Tuesday with an important match as it hosts Greenville (4-6-0, 12), who is just one point behind the Wranglers. Poteet can help its rival out when it takes on Royse City, Highland Park is at home against North Forney and Forney travels to take on Crandall.
The Poteet girls (3-6-1, 10) kept their playoff hopes alive with a 7-0 rout of Greenville (0-10-0, 0) on Friday.
The Pirates, however, still trail fourth-place North Forney (5-3-2, 17) by seven points after the Falcons posted a 3-1 win over Crandall (2-5-3, 9).
Highland Park (9-0-1, 28) and Forney (8-2-0, 24) continue to lead the 13-5A pack.
The Scots got a good test against third-place Royse City (6-2-2, 20), but used a pair of goals from Ella Weathersby to claim a 2-0 win, while the Jackrabbits took care of West Mesquite (2-7-1, 7).
Poteet and West Mesquite will both hit the road on Tuesday to square off with Royse City and Greenville, respectively, Forney hosts Crandall and North Forney is at home to take on Highland Park.
