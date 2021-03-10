The West Mesquite offense is one of the most dangerous in the area, with a lineup full of players who can find the back of the net.
That firepower has been on full display of late, including a 5-0 victory over Crandall on Friday, as the playoff-bound Wranglers wrapped up the second seed in the playoffs.
West Mesquite (9-3-1, 28 points) won its fifth consecutive match and this was its third time in a row of scoring five goals.
The Wranglers once again spread the wealth on Tuesday, getting goals from Miguel Castillo, Oscar Rodriguez, Kevin Tapia, Aaron Zamora and Jose Estrada, and the defense did the rest.
On Friday, West Mesquite had punched its ticket to the playoffs on Friday with a 5-2 victory over rival Poteet.
It was once again a balanced effort for the Wranglers, as Estrada, Tapia, Jessie Baez, Christian Cabrera and Norberto Flores scored, while Jorge Nila and Raul Caballero provided the goals for Poteet.
The Pirates (4-4-5, 17) are on the outside looking in at the playoffs picture after hard-fought 3-0 loss to Highland Park (11-0-2, 35) on Tuesday.
Poteet gave a spirited effort, but the Scots used goals from Jack Krejs, Brant Williams and Mike Ngo, with an assist from Max Adams, to remain undefeated and clinch the 13-5A championship.
North Forney (6-3-3, 21) has also secured a playoff berth, with Forney (6-4-2, 20) in fourth place and the Pirates three points back in fifth.
Due to an odd scheduling quirk, the two Forney ISD teams, Royse City and Greenville are on Spring Break and therefore off this week.
So while West Mesquite and Poteet will conclude the 13-5A season on Friday, at home against Highland Park and on the road at Crandall, respectively, the other half of the district does not wrap up until next week.
If the Pirates can defeat Crandall and pick up the three full points, it will pull into a tie for fourth place with the Jackrabbits and the two teams split the regular season series.
However, they would then have to sit and wait on Forney, who would need to pull only one point next week when they host North Forney on Mar. 16 and play at Royse City on Mar. 19.
GIRLS
The Poteet girls dropped a 10-0 decision to Highland Park, but do not expect the Pirates to dwell on a setback to the state’s No. 1 team.
Poteet’s more important match over the last few days took place on Friday, when they were able to post a victory over rival West Mesquite.
The Pirates (6-6-1, 19 points) were able to move into third place with the win as the 13-5A season heads into its final stages.
Poteet can officially punch its ticket with a win on Friday against Crandall (3-8-2, 11).
A loss, however, does leave the door cracked for other teams.
Forney, North Forney, Greenville and Royse City are on Spring Break this week, meaning that while half the district teams wrap up on Friday, that quartet has two more matches on the docket next week.
Royse City (4-4-4, 16) and North Forney (4-6-2, 14) are still in the playoff hunt.
Both will be favorites when they take on Greenville (2-10-0, 6), but they must also each square off with Forney (10-2-0, 30).
The Jackrabbits have already secured the second seed in the playoffs behind only undefeated Highland Park.
