West Mesquite continued its recent surge with a 3-1 victory over Royse City in a make-up match on Monday.
The Wranglers got a pair of goals from freshman Christian Cabrera and another from Miguel Castillo to lift then to the win.
That allowed West Mesquite (6-3-1, 19 points) to move into second place in district ahead of North Forney (5-2-3, 18), who battled Poteet to a 0-0 draw.
The Pirates (4-4-2, 14) remain tied for fourth place with Forney (4-4-2, 14), who was able to secure a point against district-leading Highland Park (8-0-2, 26) with a 0-0 draw.
The other match of the night also ended in a tie with Crandall and Greenville, who each picked up one point.
The teams will be back on the pitch for another round of matches tomorrow, as West Mesquite travels to take on Greenville and Poteet goes on the road to face Royse City.
FRIDAY
This season has already been an odd one due to COVID-19, which has limited the schedule and forced some teams into postponing action due to quarantine.
To add fuel to the fire, the recent inclement weather forced an entire week of action to be rescheduled, with a bulk of that coming this past week, where some teams played four matches in five days.
West Mesquite and Poteet are both in the middle of a crowded playoff race, but the Wranglers took a huge leap forward on Friday with a 2-1 victory over Forney.
It also helped them bounce back from a 3-0 setback one day earlier to first-place Highland Park, who got goals from Jack Krets Jake Whitehurst and Richie Paulus.
The Pirates did manage to earn a point on Friday, as a goal from Tristan Casas helped them earn a 1-1 draw against Greenville.
The previous night, Allan Mendez recorded a hat trick, but it was not enough, as Crandall was able to overcome that to claim a 4-3 victory.
The Scots widened their lead on the field with two wins in two days, as they also posted a 3-1 victory over Royse City on Friday, as Max Adams scored twice and Elias Taft added a goal.
GIRLS
It was a tough week for Poteet and West Mesquite, who each played four matches in five days but did not pick up a district win.
The Pirates (3-5-1, 10) did pick up a point with a 1-1 draw against Crandall, but then dropped a 2-1 decision to Greenville the following day.
It was a similar story for West Mesquite (2-6-1, 7), who fell to Forney on Friday.
The previous day, the Wranglers had squared off with district-leading Highland Park (9-0-0, 27), who remained perfect, getting two goals from Quinn Cornog and additional scores from Parker Hart, Kylie Bell, Amelia Stevens and Loran Johansen in a 6-0 victory.
The Scots also earned a 5-0 win over Royse City on Friday.
Forney (8-1-0, 24) stayed one step behind Highland Park with a pair of victories.
Chloe Chadwick and Kaitlyn Johnson scored goals, with assists from Kasey Carter and Bianca Salazar, and Paige Lewis posted a shutout in net with a 2-0 victory over Royse City on Thursday and then knocked off West Mesquite on Friday.
