With three matches left in the regular season, the West Mesquite boys are still alive in the playoff hunt, but after Tuesday, the hill is a little bit steeper.
The Wranglers were tied for fourth place heading into the night, but after a hard-fought 3-2 loss to Greenville, they suddenly find themselves in sixth.
Royse City (5-5-1, 16 points) took over sole possession of fourth with its narrow 2-1 win over Poteet, while the Lions (5-6-0, 15) leapfrogged West Mesquite (4-6-1, 13) into fifth.
West Mesquite has a chance to make a push during the next week with matches against Poteet and Crandall (2-8-1, 7) before facing the tough task in its finale with a road match against district-leading Highland Park (9-0-2, 29).
Royse City has an opportunity to make a move up the standings on Friday when it hosts third-place North Forney (6-5-0, 18) and it closes with an important match against Greenville and a road date with Forney (8-2-1, 25).
In addition to the match with Royse City, the Lions also have a road game at Forney this Friday and it finishes at North Forney.
The Scots maintained their four-point lead in the standings with a 5-0 win over North Forney on Tuesday. Richie Paulus tallied a pair of goals, Jack O’Grady had a goal and an assist, Hafeey Shah and Brant Williams scored and Jack Krejs added an assist.
The Jackrabbits stayed within striking distance, but it was not easy, as they edged out a 1-0 victory over Crandall. Andres Pinilla scored off an assist from Edwin Jimenez and that proved to be the lone goal of the match.
The Poteet girls battled Royse City (7-2-2, 23) tough, but the Bulldogs used goals from Belen Beltran and Breanna Guzman to pull out a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.
The Pirates (3-7-1, 10) now find themselves tied for fifth place with West Mesquite (3-7-1, 10), who picked up three points after a 2-1 victory over Greenville.
Unfortunately for both teams, they trail North Forney (5-4-2, 17) by seven points with only three matches left.
The Pirates and Wranglers will meet on Friday in a de facto elimination match.
The path to the playoffs would also include knocking off undefeated Highland Park, who both teams have to face down the stretch.
The Scots (10-0-1, 31) prevented the Falcons from securing a playoff berth on Tuesday with a 9-0 victory. Hattie Patterson scored a pair of goals and Anne Blanche Peacock, Regan Williams, Chloe Wood, Ella Weathersby, Kate Krejs, Elise Brooks and Kylie Bell added scores.
Forney (9-2-0, 27) had no problems with Crandall (2-6-3, 9) in a 8-0 shutout to remain in second place.
Last Friday, the West Mesquite boys dropped a 5-1 decision to Forney and Poteet’s run of close setbacks continued with a 2-0 loss to Greenville.
Highland Park had earned a 2-1 win over Royse City, as Rhett Rapuzzi and Lucas Guevara Batta provided the goals, with assists courtesy of Jake Whitehurst and Richie Paulus, as the Scots secured the first playoff berth out of 13-5A.
North Forney solidified its hold on third place with a 4-0 blanking of Crandall.
Jacob Brown and Yabsira Argeta each recorded a goal and an assist, Evan Waugh and Josue Lazo Marquez found the back of the net and Rene Rojas had an assist.
On the girls side, Poteet had kept its playoff hopes alive with a 7-0 rout of Greenville on Friday.
Highland Park got a good test against third-place Royse City, but used a pair of goals from Ella Weathersby to claim a 2-0 win.
