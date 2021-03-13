There is still one week left in the 13-5A season for some teams, but West Mesquite and Poteet wrapped up their regular seasons on Friday and it was not the way they would have hoped.
The finale had no impact on the Wrangler boys, who already knew they were heading to the playoffs as the second seed.
But West Mesquite (9-4-1, 28 points) will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 5-1 setback at the hands of district champion Highland Park (12-0-2, 38).
The Scots concluded their title run without a regulation loss after getting two goals from Jake Whitehurst and additional scores from Brant Williams, Rhett Rapuzzi and Preston Jones.
Though it was long odds to make the playoffs, Poteet could have pulled into a tie for fourth place with Forney with a win and the two teams split the regular season series.
However, that chance was rendered moot after the Pirates (4-5-5, 17) dropped a 5-1 decision to Crandall that eliminated them from the playoffs.
North Forney (6-3-3, 21) and Forney (6-4-2, 20) are both headed to the postseason, though the third and fourth seeds are not settled.
The two teams will square off on Tuesday, with the Falcons closing at Greenville and the Jackrabbits at home against Royse City on Friday.
GIRLS
The Poteet girls had an opportunity to secure a playoff berth on Friday but must instead play the waiting game after a 3-2 loss to Crandall.
The Pirates (6-7-1, 19) are currently in third place, but Royse City (4-4-4, 16) and North Forney (4-6-2, 14) still have two matches left and both could pass them with a pair of regulation wins.
The Falcons have the toughest test with a Tuesday date against second-place rival Forney (10-2-0, 30) and they need the full three points, but they close against last-place Greenville.
The Bulldogs also play the Lions on Tuesday and the Jackrabbits on Friday.
