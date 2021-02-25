With more than a full week of matches wiped away by the inclement weather that hit the area, that left for a lot to be made up when the snow cleared and the 13-5A teams returned to action this week.
It got started right away on Monday, as most teams were engaged in matches on back-to-back days.
West Mesquite (4-2-1, 13 points) split a pair of matches to remain in second place in the standings.
The Wranglers’ offense was on a roll on Monday as they posted a 5-3 victory over Crandall.
West Mesquite spread the ball around, getting goals from five different players in Jose Estrada, Noberto Flores, Christian Cabrera, Uriel Mancillas and Aaron Zamora. Mancillas, Michael Vargas and Alexis Gonzalez provided assists.
Unfortunately for the Wranglers, they were unable to generate the same firepower on Tuesday, as they dropped a 1-0 decision to North Forney (3-2-2, 11).
Poteet (4-3-0, 12) is in third place, but is looking to bounce back after a pair of losses. The Pirates dropped a 6-0 decision to Highland Park on Monday and a 2-0 setback on Tuesday to Forney, who got goals from Juan Segura and Kofi Eduful.
It was part of a nice two-day stretch for the Jackrabbits (3-3-1, 10), who moved into the thick of the race with that win and a 2-1 victory over North Forney on Monday.
There are five teams separated by just three points in second through six place, with that group all chasing Highland Park.
The Scots (6-0-1, 19) remained undefeated on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Greenville, as they got two goals each from Lucas Guevara and Richie Paulus and another from Max Adams.
The action continues, weather permitting, later this week, with matches scheduled for both Thursday and Friday.
GIRLS
As the district season heads into the second half, there are two teams to catch and that is Highland Park and Forney.
The Scots (6-0-0, 18), who have given up only two goals all season long, are undefeated overall and in district play after picking up a pair of victories on Monday and Tuesday.
One of those wins came at the expense of Poteet on Monday with a 10-0 victory. Parker Hart recorded a hat trick, Maja Davison tallied a pair of goals and Keller Matise, EmJ Cox, Hattie Speicher, Kylie Bell and Josie Hart added scores.
The Scots followed that with another shutout effort in a 7-0 blanking of Greenville on Tuesday.
The Jackrabbits (6-1-0, 18) are even in the points column, though Highland Park does have the edge with a head-to-head win in the first meeting.
Forney also posted a pair of wins in as many days.
On Monday, the Jackrabbits used goals from Bianca Salazar, Fallon Weatherford and Chloe Chadwick to edge rival North Forney in a 3-2 win.
They followed that up on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory over Poteet on Tuesday. Weatherford, Salazar, Allie Cifuentes and Kara Andrews provided the goals,while Chloe Chadwick had a pair of assists and Kaityln Johnson and Kaityln Adams also set up scores.
Despite the setbacks, the Pirates and West Mesquite, who dropped matches to Crandall and North Forney, are still in the playoff mix.
Royse City (3-1-2, 11) in currently in third place, with Poteet (3-4-0, 9) in fourth and the Wranglers (2-3-1, 7) and Falcons (2-4-1, 7) tied for fifth place.
