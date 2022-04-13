Royse City exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning to turn a close game into a 10-0 run-rule victory over Poteet on Monday.
Kaylee Schmitz struck out seven allowed just one hit to Kyndall Fomby-Bell in five innings.
Jenna Joyce was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs, Emma Moore homered and drove in two and Haley Gardella added a solo shot to pace the offense.
West Mesquite dropped a 16-1 decision to North Forney (6-5) on Monday.
Ally Rogers went 2-for-2 for the Wranglers had drove in the only run playing Brianna Logan.
The Bulldogs (10-1) remain one game back of Forney (11-0), who remained undefeated with a 11-0 win against Greenville on Monday.
Cainey Slade and Elizabeth Grethey combined to strike out seven in a five-inning no-hitter.
Grethey helped her own cause by driving in a pair of runs and Abby Long also had two RBIs, while Kyler Sanders scored twice.
Crandall and Highland Park were moved back to Wednesday, which saw the Pirates rally in the later innings to earn a 7-5 victory to improve to 8-3.
Crandall scored first on a RBI single by Melynnie Warren in the top of the second inning, but the Scots answered with five in the bottom of the frame.
Highland Park loaded the bases but the Pirates were able to get the second out.
But the Scots came through, as Faith Horner and Singleton had two-run singles and another run scored on an error to give them a 5-1 lead.
Crandall started its comeback in the top of the fifth, as Arissah Yanez singled and scored on an error. Following a double by Jodie Epperson, Taylor Smith singled home two more to close the gap to 5-4.
That momentum carried over into the sixth, as Warren led off with a double.
The Pirates took the lead on a two-run single by Yanez and Epperson added a RBI single to give them a 7-5 advantage and Kaylee White, who struck out nine in the game, was able to close it out.
On Friday, Poteet got off to a good start and rolled to a 16-6 victory over Greenville.
Aaliyah DeJesus struck out six in six innings of work to pick up the win on the mound, Kyndall Fomby-Bell had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two triples, two runs and three RBIs and Sara Ortiz went 3-for-5 with three runs batted in.
The Pirates seized control from the start with a seven-run rally in the top of the first inning.
Fomby-Bell set the table with a triple and scored on a base hit by Abigayle Lopez. Mallory Mueller singled home a run and Megan Cairnes followed with a RBI double. Poteet was not through, as Trinity Jackson plated a run with a base hit, Philomena Ontiveros had a two-run double and Fomby-Bell added a RBI triple to make it 7-0.
In the third, Ortiz doubled home two more runs as part of a four-run frame and in the fourth, Riley Greenhaw had a two-run single and Fomby-Bell added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 14-0.
In the top of the fifth, Greenville showed signs of life, though, erupting for six runs to extend the game.
The Pirates answered with a run in the bottom of the frame, as Greenhaw doubled and scored on a triple by Fomby-Bell and in the sixth, DeJesus singled, moved to third on a double by Mueller and Ortiz drove her in to put the run rule into effect.
West Mesquite was unable to keep pace with Highland Park, who claimed a 12-2 win.
Celeste Avila took the hard-luck loss on the mound, as the Scots scored seven unearned runs.
Sariya Calhoun had a RBI triple, Arieanna Williams was 1-of-2 with a RBI and Ally Rogers had a pair of hits and scored a run for the Wranglers.
Lilli Reenan struck out four in five innings of work to pick up the victory for Highland Park and she got plenty of support.
Faith Horner went 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in, Skylar Hammel was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, Ava White was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in and Campbell Sharpe had three hits, including a triple, and a pair of RBIs.
Forney got a scare from North Forney, but was able to pull out a 2-0 win. Slade struck out 11 and allowed only three hits in seven innings. Addison Doyal nearly matched that for the Falcons, allowing only four hits in six innings of work.
The marquee game of the week comes on Thursday when Forney hosts Royse City with first place on the line. The Jackrabbits, who claimed a 14-3 win in the first meeting, will secure a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a win.
Crandall (8-3) still has an outside shot to move up the standings.
The closest battle is the one for fourth, where North Forney leads Poteet by one game with three left, with the Falcons holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Pirates also have the tougher closing stretch, with games against Crandall and Forney on the slate prior to a finale against West Mesquite, while North Forney closes with Highland Park, Crandall and Greenville.
