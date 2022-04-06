Poteet (4-5) dropped a 12-2 decision to North Forney on Tuesday, as the Falcons (5-4) edged one game ahead of the Pirates in the battle for fourth place.
West Mesquite (0-9) dropped a 23-1 decision to Crandall (6-2), who is in third place.
The Wranglers tallied their lone run in the bottom of the first inning, as Angelica Escobedo drove in Ally Rogers, but that was all Kaylee White would allow.
Karmyn Bass went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and three driven in, Preslee Spivey was 4-for-4 with four runs and a pair of RBIs, Jodie Epperson went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs and a trio of runs batted in and Melynnie Warren also had three RBIs to pace the Crandall offense.
Forney (9-0) topped Highland Park to remain undefeated atop the standings, while Royse City (7-1) was scheduled to take on Greenville (1-6).
The Jackrabbits got a strong effort on the mound from Cailey Slade, who allowed just one hit and struck out five innings of work.
The Forney offense struck early when Emma Boren had a RBI single and Rylie Harris belted a two-run home run as part of a five-run first inning and they never looked back.
Poteet will look to bounce back on Friday when it hosts Greenville, while West Mesquite is also at home to take on Highland Park. Forney hosts North Forney in a renewal of their crosstown rivalry and Crandall travels to take on Royse City.
