The Class 5A playoffs get started later this week, but unfortunately for Poteet and West Mesquite, they will not be part of the field.
The Pirates will go into the offseason on a good note, though, as they posted a 19-4 victory over their rivals on Monday at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex.
Poteet finishes the season with a 6-8 record in 13-5A and a 12-11 overall mark, while the Wranglers close 1-13 and 2-15.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, but was pushed back due to the inclement weather that hit the area.
The extra time off did not cool the Pirate bats, as they erupted for 14 runs in the opening inning and never looked back.
Eleni Jensen did the job on the mound, striking out three and allowing a pair of earned runs in three innings.
Kyndall Fomby-Bell has been one of the district’s top hitters all season and she put on another big show, going 4-for-4 with a grand slam, three runs and six RBIs.
Miranda Chavez was 3-for-3 with three runs and two runs batted in, Taylor Thompson drove in four runs, Abbi Rainwater scored three times and Mallory Mueller added a pair of RBIs.
Royse City (13-1) put the finishing touches on its 13-5A championship season with a 14-0 blanking of Highland Park.
Brooke Johnson struck out 11 over five innings, Cassidi Mullen was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs, Ryley Lance doubled, tripled, scored three times and drove in three and Aspen Holm also plated three runs.
Forney (12-2) secured the second seed in the playoffs with a 13-1 win over Crandall (11-3) on Monday.
Savannah Whitaker allowed just a run on three hits in five innings, Vanessa Hollingsworth homered and scored three runs and Rylie Harris and Katie Kretz each had three RBIs.
North Forney (8-6) is heading to the playoffs as the fourth seed and will go in with momentum after picking up a 14-3 win over Greenville on Monday.
Mirella Manzo picked up the win on the mound, Bailey Willoughby had a big game, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBIs, Emmy Apodaca scored four runs and Alexis Boswell-Dietl and Brianna Acosta each drove in a pair of runs.
