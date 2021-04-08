Poteet and North Forney entered Tuesday tied for the fourth and final playoff spot. It was the Falcons, though, that were able to claim a 16-6 win over the Pirates, leaving Poteet needing to play catch up down the stretch.
North Forney (5-4) opened a 13-0 lead in the third inning.
The Pirates tried to claw back into it in the bottom of the third, as Mallory Mueller and Faith Ario singled, Abby Rainwater drove in a run when she reached on an error and Alyssa Gallardo singled home a run to close to within 13-3.
Abigayle Lopez and Mueller had RBIs in the fourth inning and Kyndall Fomby-Bell doubled and scored on a base hit by Lopez in the fifth, but it would not be enough.
Hailey Hughes struck out five and allowed just one earned run in six innings for North Forney. Emmy Apodaca was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs and three runs batted in, Bailey Willoughby was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs, Alexis Boswell belted a two-run home run and Hannah Reyes had three hits and scored three times.
Crandall, Forney and Royse City remained in a three-way tie for first place, as each improved to 8-1 with victories on Tuesday.
Crandall rolled to a 15-0 win over West Mesquite, led by Kaylee White, who struck out two and allowed two hits in two innings and was also 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs and five RBIs at the plate. Jodie Epperson was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in and Zariah London also homered for the Pirates.
The Jackrabbits had little problems in a three-inning, run-rule 17-0 win over Highland Park.
Savannah Whitaker struck out three and did not allow a hit in three frames, Vanessa Hollingsworth was 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs scored and five driven in, Katie Kretz went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Rylie Harris had a pair of doubles, a triple and scored three times, Savanah Hughes homered and drove in three and Kyler Sanders added two doubles and scored three runs.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a similar night against Greenville with a 15-0 victory. Brooke Johnson struck out six and held the Lions hitless over three innings. Kasey Kuyrkendall was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, Cassidi Mullen was 3-for-3 with two runs and two runs batted in and Madison Doherty had three hits and three RBIs.
Poteet will look to bounce back when it goes on the road on Friday to take on Greenville and West Mesquite hosts Highland Park.
The marquee game of the night takes place in Crandall, where the Pirates host Royse City and Forney and North Forney meet in their crosstown rivalry game.
