Poteet entered the stretch run hoping to make a push for the playoffs, but it was not meant to be.
The Pirates can still play a factor in who claims the district title, but Forney was not willing to play the upset role on Tuesday as it claimed a 13-4 victory.
Savannah Whitaker picked up the win on the mound, Vanessa Hollingsworth went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Savanah Hughes scored three runs and Abby Long drove in three.
Kyndall Fomby-Bell led Poteet (5-8), going 1-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and two driven in, Miranda Chavez scored twice and Trinity Jackson had a pair of RBIs.
The Jackrabbits (11-2) find themselves in a tie for second place with Crandall (11-2), with both teams one game back of Royse City (12-1) heading into the final day of the regular season.
The Bulldogs maintained their hold on first place after a 17-0 victory over West Mesquite (1-12).
Kaylee Schmitz struck out six and allowed only one hit in three innings. Brooke Johnson was 2-for-2 with two runs and five RBIs, Madison Doherty drove in three runs, Cassidi Mullen scored three times and plated two more an Haley Gardella tallied three runs.
Ally Rogers had the lone hit for the Wranglers.
Crandall kept pace with the leading pack with a hard-fought 8-6 win over North Forney (7-6).
Kaylee White picked up the win on the mound, while Jodie Epperson had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs and three RBIs.
Kirsten Sudderth was 3-for-3 with a run batted in and Hannah Reyes added a pair of RBIs for the Falcons.
In the other game of the night, Highland Park (4-9) posted a 16-6 win over Greenville (1-12). Lilli Reenan struck out seven over six innings, Campbell Sharpe was 2-for-5 with three runs and three driven in, Ava White had three hits and scored three times and Shelby Petit and Reese Singleton each had a pair of RBIs.
Madelein Lucas was 3-for-4 with two runs and two driven in for Greenville.
Poteet and West Mesquite will each try to close out the season on a high note at the expense of one another when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex.
Royse City tries to secure the outright district title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs when it hosts Highland Park, while Forney travels to play at Crandall with second place on the line.
