The 13-5A season wraps up this week and there is not a lot of drama on the line.
When the playoffs get started next week, it will not include a Mesquite ISD representative, as Poteet saw its chances officially end.
On Tuesday, the Pirates ran into undefeated Forney, who wrapped up the outright district championship with a 16-1 victory.
Cailey Slade struck out four in two innings of hitless work and Elizabeth Grethey came on in relief for the final frame.
The Pirates’ lone run came in the third inning, when Megan Cairnes tripled and scored on a ground out by Philomena Ontiveros, but it was enough to stave off the run rule.
The Jackrabbits spread the wealth offensively, as 10 different players scored and seven had RBIs.
Slade, Belle Hairston and Jaeden Thrasher each belted home runs, Chloe Good scored three times and Slade had a team-high three runs batted in as Forney improved to 13-0 in district play.
Royse City (11-2) wrapped up the second seed with a 10-0 blanking of West Mesquite. Kaylee Schmitz struck out seven and allowed only one hit in a five-inning shutout.
Jenna Joyce went 2-for-2 with a homer, three runs scored and three driven in and Haley Gardella also belted a home run for the Bulldogs.
The only intrigue left to be settled is the battle for the third seed after North Forney (8-5) picked up a 9-5 win over Crandall (9-4) to move to within one game in the standings.
Both teams got off to good starts offensively, with the Falcons leading 5-4 at the end of two innings, but North Forney struck for four in the fourth and that proved to be the difference.
The 13-5A season concludes on Friday, as Poteet and West Mesquite renew their crosstown rivalry, with both hoping to end the season on a high note, at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex.
While North Forney trails Crandall by one game, the Pirates must face unbeaten Forney, while the Falcons face Greenville, leaving a tie as a real possibility. If that occurs, the teams split the regular season series, meaning a likely additional game to determine seeding.
THURSDAY
The Poteet offense got off to a hot start last Thursday, but it was Crandall that stayed hot late to pull away for a 17-5 win.
Crandall pushed across five runs in the top of the first inning, but Poteet matched that in the bottom of the frame.
Poteet showed patience at the plate, as Fomby-Bell, DeJesus and Mueller drew walks to load the bases with nobody out.
Jackson and Lopez followed with RBI singles and Cairnes drew a free pass to plate another run. Samaniego had a run-scoring base hit and Fomby-Bell drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it up at 5-5.
But McKinley Hankins would settle down from there, holding Poteet scoreless the rest of the way.
She got plenty of support, including from her own bat, as she went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, two runs scored and five RBIs. Karmyn Bass went 5-for-5 with four runs scored and four driven in and Jodie Epperson also went deep for Crandall.
Last Thursday, West Mesquite hung around for a while, but Greenville pulled away late to claim a 17-6 victory.
The Wranglers scratched across a run in the bottom of the first inning, as Ally Rogers walked, stole second, moved around to third and then took home on a wild pitch, and in the third, Rogers got things started with a base hit, Hardy took her place with a fielder’s choice and Sariya Calhoun delivered a RBI double to close to within 5-2.
West Mesquite made things real interesting in the fourth. With one out, Celeste Avila was hit by a pitch, Brianna Logan singled and Angelica Escobedo walked to load the bases.
Rogers drove in one run with a base hit and Jaycee Trunkhill plated another on a ground out to cut the Lions lead to 5-4.
Greenville responded, pushing the advantage back to 11-4.
The Wranglers tried to make a rally in the sixth, as Logan was hit by a pitch, Escobedo walked to put two runners on. Kamri Henderson drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Makayla Hardy followed with a RBI single, but the Lions were able to leave the bases loaded to escape further damage.
Hardy pitched well for the most part, giving up only four earned runs, but was hurt by eight errors behind her.
In the marquee game of the night, Forney solidified its hold on first place by edging Royse City in a 2-1 win.
It was a pitcher’s duel between the Jackrabbits’ Cailey Slade and the Bulldogs’ Kaylee Schmitz, who were in control for much of the night.
Royse City scored first in the fourth inning, as Hicks singled, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Lance and scored when Gardella delivered a two-out RBI single.
Forney rallied in the bottom of the sixth. Sanders walked, Good singled and when Boren laid down a sacrifice bunt, the ball got away, allowing the tying run to score. Long followed with a RBI ground out to grab a 2-1 lead and that is the way it would end, as Slade finished off the complete game in which she struck out 12 and allowed only three hits.
Schmitz took the hard-luck loss, as she fanned nine and surrendered only three hits.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhesson@starlocalmedia.com.
