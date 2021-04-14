Poteet split a pair of games during the last week and is in fifth place with a 5-6 record, one game behind North Forney (6-5).
The Pirates built some momentum on Friday with a 22-5 rout of Greenville.
Abigayle Lopez had a two-run single in the first inning and Abby Rainwater drove in a run in the second as they took a 5-3 lead at the end of three innings.
Poteet started to pull away from there.
Kyndall Fomby-Bell walked and scored on a double by Miranda Chavez and Mallory Mueller followed with another RBI two-bagger to push it to 7-3 in the fourth.
Fomby-Bell came through with a two-run triple in the fifth and the Pirates then exploded for 12 runs in the sixth.
With one out, Maddie Samaniego walked and Faith Ario singled. Rainwater doubled home a run and Thompson walked to load the bases.
Alyssa Gallardo singled home one run and Chavez doubled home two more. The onslaught continued, as Mueller, Ario and Rainwater had run-scoring hits and Thompson provided the exclamation point with a three-run triple to make it 22-5 and that is the way it would end.
Poteet was unable to build on the momentum, however, suffering a 10-3 loss to Royse City, who improved to 10-1 to remain in a tie for first place with Forney, who defeated Greenville, 11-0.
Kaylee Schmitz pitched all seven innings for the Bulldogs, striking out 11 and not allowing an earned run.
Brooke Johnson had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four batted in, Cassidi Mullen scored three runs and Schmitz helped her own cause with a pair of RBIs.
Crandall (9-2) has also secured a playoff berth after a 16-0 rout of Highland Park.
Kaylee White struck out four and allowed just one hit in four innings of work on the mound.
Jodie Epperson homered and drove in four runs and Melynnie Warren went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and five RBIs.
North Forney took care of business with a 20-1 victory over West Mesquite on Tuesday.
Emmy Apodaca gave up a run on two hits and struck out six in four innings and she got plenty of support from the offense, which she was also a big part of, going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and five driven in.
Bailey Willoughby was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and Alexis Boswell added three RBIs.
If Poteet is to find a way into the playoffs, they will have to pull a couple of upsets along the way, as the Falcons have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Poteet must go on the road to play Crandall on Friday before returning home to take on Forney on Tuesday. North Forney has a home date with Highland Park on Friday and then hosts Crandall on Tuesday.
