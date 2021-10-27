This has not been the best of seasons for Poteet and West Mesquite, but each had one final chance on Tuesday to finish the season on a high note.
Unfortunately, it was not meant to be, as both saw their 13-5A campaigns conclude with a loss.
The Pirates faced the tough task of squaring off with Highland Park, the No. 1 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
While Poteet (2-12) was thinking upset, the Scots had other ideas, capping a perfect 14-0 run to the 13-5A championship with a 25-6, 25-6, 25-16 sweep.
The Wranglers (0-14) also came up on the short end of a sweep at the hands of Crandall.
In the match of the night, Forney rallied from a one-set deficit to claim a 19-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-21, 15-7 victory over Royse City.
That allowed the Jackrabbits (10-4) to move ahead of the Bulldogs (9-5) in the standings and avoid the fourth seed.
Forney finished tied for second place with rival North Forney, who swept Greenville on Tuesday. The two teams split the regular season series and will decide the seeding via a tiebreaker later this week.
Whoever emerges with the second seed will face Joshua in the bi-district round next Monday or Tuesday, with the other taking on Red Oak.
Top-seeded Highland Park draws Cleburne, with Royse City squaring off with 14-5A champion Midlothian.
