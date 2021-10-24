It has been a rough season for Poteet and West Mesquite on the volleyball court.
The Wranglers are still looking for their first district victory, while the Pirates’ lone two 13-5A wins came at the expense of their crosstown rivals.
That unfortunate trend continued on Friday, as West Mesquite dropped a 25-5, 25-5, 25-8 decision to Greenville and Poteet was swept by Forney.
The Pirates will try to close the season on a high note on Tuesday, but it will be a tall order, as they must go on the road to face district champion Highland Park, the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A No. 1 team. The Wranglers, meanwhile, conclude their campaign at Crandall.
As for the rest of 13-5A, Tuesday is a big night, as outside of the Scots, who will be the top seed, North Forney, Forney and Royse City will enter the night in a three-way tie for second place at 9-4.
Though all three teams will be a pair of the playoff field, the three seeds are still up for grabs.
The Bulldogs and Jackrabbits will square off on the court on Tuesday at Forney. Assuming the Falcons take care of business against Greenville, the loser of the Royse City/Forney game will be the fourth seed. The winner of that match would then be tied for second with North Forney and whoever it is, those teams would have split the season series, meaning seeding would be determined by an additional match or a coin clip.
The fourth seed out of 13-5A will draw 14-5A champion Midlothian in the bi-district round and Highland Park knows it will take on Cleburne. District 14-5A is also trying to finalize its second and third seeds between Red Oak and Joshua.
