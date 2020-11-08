POTEET VOLLEYBALL AMARA ANUGWOM
This will be the final week of the volleyball season for Poteet and West Mesquite, as the Pirates saw their playoff hopes come to an end, despite picking up a 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20 victory over Crandall on Friday.

Poteet is now 4-8 in 13-5A, but even with victories in their final two matches, it would not be enough to catch Forney for the fourth playoff spot.

It would not have been an easy path regardless, as the Pirates play at the Jackrabbits on Tuesday before closing the season against undefeated district champion Highland Park on Friday.

The Scots (12-0) have already secured the 13-5A championship and top seed in the playoffs. Greenville (10-2) has a one-game lead over North Forney (9-3), with those teams scheduled to meet in the finale on Friday.

Prior to that, the Falcons also have a tough match on Tuesday when they host Highland Park.

Forney can clinch the final playoff spot on Tuesday with a win over Poteet or a Royse City loss to Crandall and those two teams are slated to meet on Friday.

